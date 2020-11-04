Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named to the 2021 Julius Erving Award Watch List, according to a release from Texas Tech Athletics. The award is given to the best small forward in college basketball every year. Shannon is one of 20 players on the watch list.
Last year as a freshman, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season, according to ESPN. His performances earned him a selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.
He scored a game-high 24 points against DePaul in his hometown of Chicago last November, according to ESPN.
Shannon also makes an impact on the defensive end of the floor. He had a game-high four steals against Iowa State on February 22 and two blocks against Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 29, according to ESPN.
The list will be narrowed to 10 players in January and eventually just five finalists in late February, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.