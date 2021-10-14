Texas Tech basketball’s junior forward Terrance Shannon Jr was selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday. At the end of last season, Shannon Jr was named to the All-Big 12 third team.
Shannon played four years of high school basketball at Lincoln Park Highschool in Chicago, Illinois but also played prep school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. He contemplated the draft process during the summer before deciding to return for his junior season.
Shannon has averaged 11.3 points per game in his career so far (12.9 last season) and is only the sixth Red Raider to be selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, according to Tech Athletics.
Shannon is the first Tech basketball player to earn the selection since Zach Smith in 2017-18, although Shannon’s current teammate and super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva was named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Virginia Commonwealth University to Tech prior to the 2020-21 season.
After leading the Red Raiders in scoring with 20 points in a loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament that ended last season, Shannon will be veteran talent on new head basketball coach Mark Adams’ renovated roster.
The only other schools to have any players announced in the preseason poll were Texas, Kansas and Baylor. Kansas’ senior guard Remy Martin was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year as well as the Preseason All-Big 12 team alongside his teammates Ochai Ogbaji (senior, guard) and David McCormack (senior, forward), according to Tech Athletics.
Marcus Carr, Texas’ senior guard from Toronto, Canada was named this year’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year as well as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 team. The Minnesota transfer made the Associated Press All-Pac 12 team last season before transferring to Texas to play under former Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard.
Baylor’s freshman Kendall Brown, a 6’8 guard and forward from Cottage Grove, Minnesota was named the preseason freshman of the year while his teammate Matthew Mayer, a 6’9 senior forward, was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.
Shannon and his teammates will face North Florida 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 for their first game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.