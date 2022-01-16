The Texas Tech tennis season for both men and women started with the men's team defeating Abilene Christian and Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday Jan. 13 at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The following day, the Tech women’s tennis season started with a team championship at the Torero Tennis Classic in San Diego, California.
The Red Raiders defeated Abilene Christian 6-1 having only dropped one single’s match by the end of the match.
The Red Raiders dropped the first doubles match between ACU freshmen Daniel Morozov and Tyler Stewart and Tech junior Isaac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier.
Arevalo won 15 matches across all competitions in 2020-21 and won the ITA Big 12 Individual Championship on Nov. 8, 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Collier won 16 matches in 2020-21, his true sophomore season and reached a high mark of No. 116 in his true freshman season in 2019-20, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech was victorious in the next two doubles matches to earn the doubles point.
The Red Raiders went 5-1 in singles competition during the day and won all five matchups in two sets.
Tech also defeated Texas-Rio Grande Valley 7-0. The Red Raiders swept the doubles matches and won every singles match in two sets.
The Red Raiders are looking to build off an NCAA tournament appearance in the 2020-21 season, according to Tech Athletics. Tech defeated Virginia Tech in the first round of the tournament but fell to Georgia in the second round.
On Friday Jan. 14, the Lady Raiders' sophomore Margarita Skriabina opened her season with a straight set victory against a ranked opponent in No. 21 Alexandria Yepinofa of Stanford, according to Tech Athletics.
The next day, Skriabina took down another ranked opponent in straight sets against No. 22 Petra Hule of Florida State, according to Tech Athletics.
On Sunday Jan. 16 Skriabina completed a 3-0 weekend with another ranked victory against No. 44 Solymar Colling of San Diego.
Skriabina, the second team All-Big 12 selectee, built off her 19-2 overall record in her redshirt freshman season with thunis defeated weekend.
The Red Raiders took home the team championship at the event with the help from a 3-0 weekend in singles play from junior Olivia Peet.
Peet and Skriabina defeated San Diego’s Abigail Desiatnikov and Jordyn McBride in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders 2021 season ended against UCLA in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Men’s tennis will continue its season against SMU in Dallas on Saturday Jan. 22 and women’s tennis will continue against Texas-El Paso and Abilene Christian on Friday Jan. 21 at the McLeod Tennis Center.
