Sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter began her soccer career at the age of five in Georgia, not liking the sport at first in her early years. After she scored her first goal as a child and her coach lifted her up in the air, Teeter said she began to love the game. Now as a Texas Tech Athlete she and her teammates have one goal for the season.
“My parents never made me feel like I had to play soccer and I know some parents are different than that, but that really made me realize how much I loved soccer,” Teeter said. “It gave me a choice in whether I wanted to play or not and of course they did push me, but it never felt like I had to play soccer.”
With the faith, guidance, and support from her parents, Teeter said she continued playing soccer throughout her childhood and teen years, joining the Top Hat Soccer Club soccer team, playing three years for Cambridge High School and participated in the U.S. Youth Soccer Development Program in 2015, according to Tech Athletics.
Teeter said her time with the Top Hat Soccer Club was one of the most memorable and rewarding experiences she had. She even met her future head coach at Tech, Tom Stone, while on the team.
“That’s where Tom Stone saw me play for the first time,” Teeter said. “He actually coached the Top Hat prior to coming to Tech and we even went to the same church back while he was in Atlanta.”
After closing that chapter of her life, Teeters’ college experience began at Tech in 2018 where she started all 22 matches her rookie season and scored the first goal of her career and the winning goal in the home opener game against New Mexico, according to Tech Athletics.
Now with one year of experience under her belt, Teeter has played a total of 396 minutes and has scored her only goal of the season in the match against North Texas, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders now have a 7-1 record and have outscored their opponents 25-5, according to Tech Athletics. Their only recorded loss was in the third regular season game against New Mexico, and since then, Teeter said she and her teammates have worked hard and gained confidence playing different teams.
“We played a ton of different teams, like different styles people sitting back and people pressing a ton. I think we have just been able to withstand all different types of pressure,” Teeter said. “That’s huge going into conference and, knowing we can play with these different types of teams and defend our house no matter what kind of team or what type of competition.”
The biggest advantage the Red Raiders have this season is their depth, Teeter said, and she hopes to continue shutting out teams and continue being a part of victories with her teammates.
“I want to continue playing the way we’ve been playing and continue to get shutouts,” Teeter said.
With six straight victories, the Red Raiders have one last non-conference opponent to face until they start 10 straight games against Big 12 opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
“I think our biggest goal is to win the Big 12. I think everyone on the team would love that to happen,” Teeter said. “And this year, I definitely feel like it’s possible.”
