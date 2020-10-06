Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter earned the Offensive Big 12 Player of the Week award with the Texas Tech soccer program after her performance in last week’s match against Oklahoma.
Though the Red Raiders tied in their match against Oklahoma, Teeter scored the only two goals in the match.
The first goal, Teeter scored during a penalty kick giving Tech its first point of the match and tied the game. After that, senior forward Kirsten Davis assisted a shot towards Teeter and with a header she scored during the 89th minute of the match. This goal forced overtime and allowed the Red Raiders to leave Norman with one point for conference play.
This is Tech’s second player to receive a Big 12 weekly award after freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin won Big 12 Freshman of the Week following her match against Baylor, according to Tech Athletics.
Teeter and her teammates will continue their conference only schedule at 7:15 p.m. this Friday against Iowa State at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The match will be available to ESPN+ subscribers and tickets for the match can be purchased at texastech.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.