Texas Tech's women’s tennis team will continue its season against Houston and Ole Miss at the McLeod Tennis Center at 2 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Red Raiders are 3-1 on the season after falling to No. 13 Texas A&M in College Station without taking a point on Sunday Jan. 30, the last game Tech played.
Sophomore Margarita Skriabina was ranked No. 17 in the latest individual Intercollegiate Tennis Association coaches’ poll, according to the ITA.
Coming into Friday’s match, Houston is 3-3 on the season and also dropped a match to Texas A&M without taking a point on Saturday Jan. 22, according to Houston Sports.
Tech will be meeting Houston for the sixth time in program history, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders are 3-2 all-time against the Cougars and this will be the first meeting in Lubbock between the programs.
Ole Miss is coming into Saturday’s match 3-1 on the season and received votes in the latest ITA Top 25 coaches’ poll, according to Ole Miss Sports.
Ole Miss junior Tiphanie Fiquet was ranked No. 25 in the individual ITA coaches’ poll, the highest ranked Rebel, according to the ITA.
The Red Raiders are 1-3 against Ole Miss in program history and the teams are meeting in Lubbock for the first time since 2015, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.