The Texas Tech women’s golf team opened its spring season finished second at the Columbia Classic at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida. The Lady Raiders lost by one stroke to first-place Virginia Tech.
Senior Amy Taylor was in the contest until the end and finished second in the tournament after a bogey on her final hole, hole 18.
The opening two rounds were held on Sunday and the No. 25 Lady Raiders held a two-stroke lead on Virginia Tech after Sunday’s proceedings concluded.
Taylor shot three-under par in Sunday’s second round, including back-to-back birdies to close her round, which set her up to chase the leader in Monday’s final round.
The Lady Raiders took the team lead around halfway through the third round after eclipsing No. 2 Oklahoma State.
Taylor was trailing Oklahoma State’s Isabella Fierro throughout the final round but passed the Cowgirl golfer after Fierro bogeyed holes 16 and 18 (started on four), to take the outright lead with three holes to play.
At that point, the Lady Raiders held a one-stroke lead over Virginia Tech at +10 as a team for the tournament.
Taylor scored bogeys on holes 16 and 18 and finished the tournament in second and two strokes behind Fierro.
The Lady Raiders fell to third as a team after the bogeys from Taylor and a triple-bogey from freshman Chiara Holder.
Sophomore Gala Dumez finished her tournament at (+4) and tied for eighth with two birdies late in her final round.
Romas finished tied for 15th in the tournament after shooting seven-over-par in the tournament, but shot six-over-par in her final round.
Fiero won the individual championship and Virginia Tech secured the team championship with Tech finishing second in both competitions.
The Lady Raiders will continue their spring season at the Icon Classic on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 in Houston.
