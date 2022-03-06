Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team fell to the No. 5 Baylor University Lady Bears 82-57 on Sunday in the last game of the 2021-22 season. With the win, Baylor secured the Big 12 Regular Season Championship with a 15-3 record in conference play.
Tech ended the regular season with an 11-18 overall record and went 4-14 in Big 12 play. Only Oklahoma State University (3-15) and Texas Christian University (2-16) finished below Tech in the conference standings, according to Big 12 Sports.
Junior forward Bryn Gerlich led Tech in scoring with 12 points after making five of her 10 shot attempts. Senior guard Vivian Gray (10) and senior forward Taylah Thomas (11) were the only Lady Raiders in double-figures. Thomas also recorded a team-high eight rebounds.
The Lady Raiders were unable to overcome a career-high 35-point performance by Baylor’s 6-foot-4 senior forward Nalyssa Smith, who was named the 2021 WBCA Wade Trophy Winner (National Player of the Year), according to BU Athletics.
Smith entered the game averaging 21.8 points per game, second only to Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (22.6). After the season finale, her rate increased to 22.3 points per game, according to Big 12 Sports.
Smith hauled in 12 rebounds to secure her 21st double-double of the season. She also surpassed her team-high rebounding average of 8.3 per game, according to BU Athletics.
According to Big 12 Sports, there had been only two Big 12 players to score at least 35 points before Sunday. Kansas State’s Lee has recorded the top four scoring performances of the season, while Tech’s Gray scored 36 points on Feb. 5 and 35 points 11 days later.
According to Tech Athletics, Gray entered the game averaging a team-high 20.8 points per game. Against Baylor, she didn’t surpass half of that figure.
Smith wasn’t Baylor’s lone standout, as junior guard Jaden Owens also recorded a season-high with 13 points after making all five of her shot attempts.
While Tech made 40 percent of their shots from the field, Baylor made 57 percent. Tech made eight of their 14 free throw attempts, but Baylor made 10 in 12 attempts. Baylor made eight threes and shot 40 percent from behind the arc, while Tech went 3-12.
Baylor also out-rebounded Tech 33-29 and out-scored the Lady Raiders 34-22 in the paint.
According to the NCAA, the D1 women’s basketball selection committee announced its third and final Top 16 reveal of the 2021-22 season on Feb. 28. No. 5 Baylor ranked ahead of all other Big 12 teams (No. 6 Iowa State, No. 10 Texas, No. 16 Oklahoma).
After the loss, Tech is now 19-20 when playing Baylor in Waco and 47-50 in series history. Tech’s last win over the Bears was on Feb. 19, 2011, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will play against Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, according to VisitKC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.