Texas Tech’s track & field teams hosted the Texas Tech Shootout this past weekend at the Sports Performance Center. Tech had eleven first place finishes, with four school records broken and a runner becoming a new NCAA leader in their respective event, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma makes history in the first round of the women’s 60-meter dash. With a time of 7.21 seconds, Chukwuma became Tech's all-time leader in this event, according to Tech Athletics.
In her last race, Chukwuma broke her own record with a time of 7.20 seconds, the first time in school history that an all-time record was recorded in back-to-back races, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s pretty impressive and I knew she started looking good last week at Albuquerque and I thought she was gonna have a chance. We are hoping that gets her into nationals, so she's gonna run much faster,” head coach Wes Kittley said.
In the men’s 100-meter race, senior Moad Zahafi finished with a time of 2:19.99 and a first-place finish. With this time, Zahafi is now Tech's all-time leader in this race, as well as the second-best time in the world, according to Tech Athletics.
“He just runs to win,” Kittley said about Zahafi. “He’s fearless and you have to be that way indoors. He just kind of got away from everybody in both races and what's so impressive is how easily he sets a pace and just stayed on it.”
In the final round of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, junior Demisha Roswell recorded a time of eight seconds flat. With this time, Roswell is now Tech’s All-time leader in the event, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 800-meters race, Tech claimed the top four spots. In his first time competing in this event, Zahafi finished first with a time of 1:46.29. With this finish, Zahafi now leads the NCAA in this event, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Jalen Seals came out on top of the men’s long jump with a best distance of 7.65-meters, while on the women’s side, senior Ruth Usoro led the event with a best distance of 6.55-meters.
Freshman Edward Rush finished first in the men’s mile with a time of 4:08.13. This beats his previous mile time of 4:14.83, which was set in the Corky Classic, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s weight throw, senior Gabriel Oladipo finished first overall with a best throw of 21.51-meters. Oladipo never fell out of the lead and increased his distance each throw.
Tech took the top two spots in the women’s 600-yard race. Junior Lexye Price finished first with a time of 1:20.24, setting a new personal record, while sophomore Sylvia Schulz finished right behind her with a time of 1:21.54.
In the men’s 200-meter dash, junior Jacolby Shelton clocked in a time of 20.69 seconds, securing an overall first place finish.
Kittley said his biggest take away from this meet is his players are stepping up and gaining confidence.
“That's what I’m trying to create is gain confidence and stay healthy,” Kittley said. “We had a casualty today and that hurt but you know, we still got a really good team and we just gotta keep it together and get everybody healthy for the next two weeks and go to the Big 12.”
Tech will host the Jarvis Scott Open on Friday, Feb. 18 for a one-day meet. This will be the last meet the Red Raiders will compete in before the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.
