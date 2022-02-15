After opening the 2022 season by going 3-1 at the Houston Invitational, the Texas Tech softball team will travel east to Clearwater, Florida to compete in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Feb. 17–20.
On Thursday, the Red Raiders play Auburn University at 11:30 a.m. and Clemson University at 2:30 p.m. Friday, they will play No. 23 Northwestern University at 9:30 a.m. and the University of Central Florida at 5 p.m. On Saturday they face the No. 7 University of Washington at 1:30 p.m. and on Sunday will play Louisiana State University at 8 a.m.
Tech’s junior pitcher Kendall Fritz pitched two shutouts at the Houston Invitational, including in the Red Raiders’ season opener. The right-handed pitcher transferred to Tech from the University of Nevada over the offseason, and has allowed Tech’s lowest opposing batting average (.054) according to Tech Athletics.
“Our ultimate goal here is to be playing in the postseason,” head softball coach Sami Ward said. “So we've got to challenge ourselves as much as we possibly can. I think this is going to be a great opportunity for us to go head to head with some of the other premier programs in the country.”
For their first game of the tournament, the Red Raiders will face off against an undefeated Auburn team. Auburn beat Seton Hall and St. Johns twice, and then the University of Massachusetts Amherst once at the Auburn Invitational to start the season.
Auburn's first game against Seton Hall ended in a 10-3 final, but the rest of their games ended in a five inning run-rule. In these games, sophomore Sydney Cox went 8-14 with seven RBIs and 4 doubles. Junior Carlee McCondichie also went 6-9 with 5 RBIs, according to Auburn Athletics.
In the second game of their double header on Thursday, the Red Raiders will play Clemson. The Tigers are 3-1, their only loss to the No. 10 University of Texas. All three of the Tigers wins were by run rule, outsourcing opponents 37-4 at the FGCU Classic, according to Clemson Athletics.
For Clemson, sophomore Valerie Cagle finished the tournament 7-13 with two home runs and eight RBIs. The Tigers also have seven girls hitting above .300, according to Clemson Athletics.
Friday, Tech will start by playing Northwestern, 4-1 this season with their lone loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech. The Wildcats did get a ranked win though whenever they defeated No. 24 Liberty University, according to the NCAA website.
Senior Jordyn Rudd leads the Wildcats with nine RBIs and hit three doubles in their Northern Lights Invitational. Senior pitcher Danielle Williams posted 26 strikeouts and eight hits, giving up two runs in 16.1 innings, according to Northwestern Athletics.
In the second game of their double head on Friday, the Red Raiders will play a 3-1 UCF team. The Knights beat the University of Georgia 7-6 in a game that went into extra innings and was won by a walk-off home run, ranked No. 12 according to the NCAA website.
UCF’s sophomore Jada Cody leads the team in batting average at .500 and RBIs with eight. Cody has almost half of their RBIs with the rest of the team combining for 11, according to UCF Athletics.
On Saturday Tech plays the undefeated (5-0) Washington Huskies, two of their with against the University of No. 8 Arkansas, ranked No. 8 according to the NCAA website.
In the two games against Arkansas, Washington outscored them 18-5, with the first game ending in a 8-0 run rule win for the Huskies.
Freshman Olivia Johnson is batting 7-10 on the season with eight RBIs and three home runs. Senior Madison Huskey is leading the team with 10 RBIs and one home run while batting .471, according to Washington Athletics.
According to NCAA website, the Red Raiders final game of the tournament will be against No. 14 LSU. the Tigers won four of their six games at the Tiger Classic, losing to the University of Illinois and the University of Central Arkansas.
LSU’s Redshirt junior Georgia Clark is 8-19 with three home runs and six RBIs with 18 total bases. Fifth-year senior Shelbi Sunseri leads the team with nine RBIs going 5-16 at the plate. Sunseri also pitches, with a record of 2-0 striking out 12 batters in 14 innings, according to LSU Sports.
The 3-1 Red Raiders won their first game of the season before dropping the final game of the Houston Invitational, and now they’ll look to get back in the win column at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.
