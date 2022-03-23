Texas Tech softball is set to kick off Big 12 regular season play after winning its last nine games in a row, led by junior Kendall Fritz and junior Payton Jackson.
The Red Raiders will travel to Stillwater, OK to face off against No. 7 Oklahoma State University from March 25-27. The Cowgirls are on a four game win streak of their own and possess a 21-6 record.
Last season in Lubbock, Tech was swept by the Cowgirls in three games, getting outscored 23-5, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have turned their season around after starting 5-10, with Fritz at the helm. In her last six appearances, Fritz has allowed three runs while striking out 21 batters. In one of her last five starts, she threw a perfect game, the fourth in Tech history. After her appearances, Fritz now leads the team with a 1.81 ERA, according to Tech Athletics.
Besides Fritz, freshman Erna Carlin has found her groove in the circle. Carlin is 4-1 on the season and has an opponent batting average of .196, the lowest on the team. As well, Carlin has struck out 49 batters while giving up 14 earned runs, according to Tech Athletics.
In the batters box, the Red Raiders have scored 48 runs during their nine game win streak. Jackson was responsible for eight of the 48 runs, tying her for third in RBIs on the team. Jackson also leads the team with a .382 batting average, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Arriana Villa leads the team in RBIs with 20, four of them coming in Tech’s 7-4 win against Incarnate Word University a weekend ago. She’s also the team leader in home runs with five, according to Tech Athletics.
For the Cowgirls, they have won 11 of their last 13 games led by Katelynn Carwile and Kelly Maxwell. Maxwell has helped the Cowgirls secure six top-25 wins with a team low 1.21 ERA, according to OSU Athletics.
Carwile leads the team with a .429 batting average, according to OSU Athletics. She also has 11 RBIs and two home runs in her 24 appearances. Other than Carwile, Julia Cottrill has a team high 22 RBIs and eight home runs.
All three games of the series between the Red Raiders and the Cowgirls will be streamed on ESPN+.
