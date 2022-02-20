Texas Tech softball ended the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with a 2-0 loss to No. 23 Louisiana State University on Sunday. After starting the season 3-0, Tech has lost seven consecutive games.
Junior pitcher Kendall Fritz started her fifth game for Tech and would throw all six innings for the Red Raiders. Fritz would finish the game allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out three, facing 26 batters.
Fritz is now 2-2 in the circle after the loss to LSU, losing her last two starts. She leads the Red Raiders in innings pitched with 27.1 and strikeouts with 18. She has the lowest opponent batting average at .186, according to Tech Athletics.
On offense, the Red Raiders were not able to get much going, finishing the game with three hits and eight strikeouts with no walks. After the eight strikeouts against LSU, the Red Raiders have now struck out 70 times this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Peyton Blythe would record the majority of the Red Raiders three hits against LSU, going 2-3 at the plate with a single and a double. Blythe would later get stranded on base, bringing the total the five runners left on base against LSU.
Junior Ellie Bailey would record the other hit for the Red Raiders when she singled to the shortstop in the top of the fourth. Bailey would finish the game 1-3. After LSU, Bailey has the most plate appearances on the team with 30.
She is batting .236 with seven hits, one home run, and three RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
In the second inning, after an error and a hit-by-pitch, Tech had a runner on first and third with two outs. Junior Alanna Barraza came up to the plate and later struck out, leaving the two runners stranded. Barraza would finish the game hitless, going 0-3 with two strikeouts.
Tech will travel west to Cathedral City, Calif. next week to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 24-Feb. 27. All five of the Red Raiders games will be streamed on FloSoftball.
