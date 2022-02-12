Texas Tech's softball team won both games on Saturday at the Houston Invitational when they defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio 6-5 and the University of Houston 1-0.After pitching a shutout against UTSA, Tech’s junior pitcher Kendall Fritz secured her second shutout against Houston in her second game as a Red Raider.
Against UTSA, Carson Armijo hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh that gave Tech a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the inning. Right before Armijo’s home run, Junior Payton Jackson singled to right field to set up Armijo to go deep. Armijo finished the game 2-3 with three RBIs and one HR.
Tech got on the board early in the first inning after graduate student Molly Grumbo walked, then scored after Jackson singled. Jackson also scored in the fifth inning after an RBI groundout by Armijo.
Tech extended its lead in the second inning when junior Alanna Barraza walked and got to third on a pair of wild pitches. Sophomore Abbie Orrick singled to left to score Barraza, then stole second herself but ultimately got stranded.
UTSA picked it up in the second inning with a pair of miscues in the circle. After giving up a walk, sophomore Olivia Rains threw two wild pitches that scored two Roadrunners.
The third inning was a similar story, as Freshman Erna Carlin came in to relieve Rains in the third, but threw two passed balls that would score another two runs for UTSA. Carlin would finish the game with two hits, four walks and six strikeouts. She would also get credited the win.
On offense, the Red Raiders tallied only six hits while walking eight and leaving nine runners stranded. Of those six hits, Sophomore Abbie Orrick and Armijo claimed two of them each. Orrick brought home two runs in her 2-3 day and stole a bag in the second inning.
Against UH, it was all pitchers for both squads. Kendall Fritz picked up where she left off against UTSA with another shutout win, only this time going seven innings. She recorded four strikeouts with only one hit and two hit batters, and she finished the game with 86 pitches.
A transfer from the University of Nevada, Fritz now has two shutout wins in Houston. The first one came against UTSA in Friday’s match where she gave up one hit. In the two games she’s started, she has nine strikeouts and has only given up two hits.
The Red Raiders couldn't get the offense rolling until the sixth inning. After a 20 minute power outage delay that dimmed the field in Houston, the Red Raiders started to hit. Sophomore Carson Armijo singled to left field to bring in senior Payton Blythe for their first run of the game. Blythe singled and moved to third after a double play ball to set up Armijo’s RBI.
Armijo gave the Red Raiders their only run of the game after going 1-3 against the Cougars. Orrick also got in on the action, doubling in the fifth inning. Tech had just five hits against UH, most of which came later in the game.
Tech will play Houston again on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ to finish off its participation in the Houston Invitational.
