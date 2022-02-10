On Sunday Feb. 13 the Texas Tech women’s golf team will open its season at the Columbia Classic in Melbourne, Florida.
The Lady Raiders were ranked No. 25 in Golfweek’s top 25 preseason poll, according to Golfweek.
The two day tournament will feature three Big 12 teams, including No. 2 Oklahoma State and Iowa State, according to Yale Athletics.
Sophomore Gala Dumez is coming off her fall season which included two top-five finishes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Jim West Challenge, and was named to the All-Big 12 team after the 2020-21 season, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Amy Taylor is entering her fifth-season with Tech and is coming off her fall campaign in which she finished in the top-20 in all five of her tournaments, according to Tech Athletics.
Taylor is the highest ranked Lady Raider on the Golfstat women’s individual rankings at No. 71.
After the Columbia Classic, the Lady Raiders will compete in the Icon Classic in Houston on Monday and Tuesday Feb. 21-22 to wrap up the month, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will open March on Monday the 7th at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas before the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders will host Red Raider Match Play at the Rawls Golf Course Sunday Apr. 4 and Monday Apr. 5 for the only event hosted by Tech this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will close its season at The Bruzzy in Thackerville, Oklahoma before the Big 12 Championship Apr. 22 through Apr. 24 in Hockley, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.