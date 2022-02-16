Texas Tech’s No. 11 men’s basketball team upset No. 7 Baylor University 83-73 on Wednesday night, securing the sweep over the Bears. Both wins were upsets, as Tech was ranked No. 19 when they defeated the then-undefeated and No. 1 Bears on Jan. 11.
Despite trailing for more time than they had the lead, including a seven-point deficit at halftime, the Red Raiders improved to 20-6 overall and 9-4 in Big 12 play. With the win, Tech surpasses Baylor for second place in the conference according to Big 12 Sports.
Super-senior Kevin Obanor scored two points in the first half, but a 21-point second half secured his title as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. Obanor also hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds to secure his first double-double as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech earned its 16th win at home this season, matching their records in the 2016-2019 seasons. This game is Tech's first sweep against Baylor in 17 years.
Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams said redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.’s participation in the matchup would be a game-time decision after suffering what Adams confirmed as a high ankle sprain in Tech’s last game.
McCullar didn’t participate in warmups with his teammates and was ruled out of the game, his fifth missed game this season. Down one of his starting guards, Adams decided to utilize a starting five that had yet to play together this season.
Tech's starting five:
G - Terrence Shannon Jr
G - Davion Warren
G - Adonis Arms
F - Kevin Obanor
F - Bryson Williams
Against Baylor, junior Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 14 points and super-senior Adonis Arms scored 13. Tech’s runner up in scoring was super-senior forward Bryson Williams with 17 points.
Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Shannon Jr. scored on a layup through contact and made his foul shot, but Baylor responded with five unanswered points until Arms sank a three-pointer to retake the lead for Tech.
By halftime, Arms (9) and Shannon (5) had combined for 14 points. Williams led both teams in first-half scoring with 12 points, the only player on either team in double digits.
With seven minutes left in the first half, Arms knocked down a jumper to tie the game at 23-23. Tech was unable to knock down another shot from the field before halftime, and ended the first 20 minutes of action trailing 39-32.
While Baylor shot better than Tech from the field and behind the arc, Tech’s lone shooting advantage at halftime was at the free throw line, where they had gone 14-18 while Baylor was 5-7.
Tech started the second half on a 6-0 run to cut Baylor’s lead down to one point, but Baylor answered with a three by junior guard Adam Flagler.
Two minutes and two free throws later from Arms, Obanor knocked down back-to-back three pointers to give Tech it’s first lead since the ten-minute mark in the first half.
With eight minutes and 31 seconds left in the game, Obanor struck again with another three-pointer that gave Tech a 10-point lead, the largest of the game by either team up to that point and one that Tech would not give away.
According to Baylor University Athletics, Baylor’s LJ Cryer entered the game averaging 13.9 points per game, the highest on either team. Against Tech, Cryer scored six points on two three-pointers, missing all of his other shots.
Baylor’s leading scorer against Tech was senior guard James Akinjo with 18 points after making six of his 12 shot attempts. Akinjo entered the Wednesday night matchup as the Big 12’s leader in assists when playing against conference opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ next opponent is the University of Texas, who they defeated 77-64 on their home court on Feb. 1 but must now travel to the Erwin Center in Austin for an 11:30 a.m. matchup against UT on Saturday as Tech tries to complete another Big 12 sweep.
