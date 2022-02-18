The Texas Tech men’s golf team will open its season at The Prestige in La Quinta, California on Monday. The three-day, three-round tournament will be played at the 7156-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West.
The Prestige will include four Big 12 conference teams which along with Tech include No. 14 Kansas, Texas Christian and Iowa State, according to The Prestige.
The tournament will also include No. 5 Pepperdine, No. 9 Stanford and No. 18 Vanderbilt.
The Tech women’s golf team will also be in action starting Monday at the Icon Invitational in Houston. The two-day, three round event will be hosted at the Golf Club of Houston, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders are returning to the tournament after placing eighth where senior Amy Taylor finished tied for 29th last season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s men were ranked No. 7 in the latest GolfStat Top 25 poll, according to GolfStat. The Lady Raiders received votes in the latest women’s poll but was unranked.
The Red Raiders are coming off a second-place finish at the Amer Ari Invitational where sophomore Baard Skogen finished as the runner-up to Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech women are coming off a second-place finish at the Columbia Classic, according to Tech Athletics.
Taylor held the lead in the final round but finished as the tournament’s runner-up.
The Lady Raiders were represented by Taylor, sophomore Gala Dumez, freshmen Libby Fleming, Chelsea Romas and Chiara Horder at the event, according to Tech Athletics.
Dumez finished the event in a tie for eighth place, her third top-ten finish this season.
Tech men had a week with no competitions while seniors Andy Lopez and Kyle Hogan competed in the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase on Feb. 14, according to Tech Athletics.
Lopez finished tied for eighth at (+3) and Hogan finished tied for 11th at (+4).
At the Amer Ari Invitational, the Red Raiders were represented by Skogen, Lopez, junior Ludvig Aberg, freshman Callum Scott and junior Garrett Martin, according to Tech Athletics.
Due to Lopez playing earlier in the week the lineup might see adjustments.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to open The Prestige on Monday afternoon on the front nine and will play the back nine to open the second round, according to The Prestige.
Tee-times for the final round will be announced after the conclusion of the first two rounds.
