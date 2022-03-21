Coming off a series split with Iowa, the No. 16 Texas Tech baseball team will host California Baptist University in a mid-week one-game matchup. Tech will see the Lancers 6:30 Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Park.
In Iowa, the Red Raiders earned a split with a dominant offensive performance in the first game while the bats disappeared in the rubber / l match. Tech moved to 17-4 on the season after the series against the Hawkeyes.
CBU is coming into the series 13-5 on the season, according to Cal Baptist Athletics. The Lancers took two of three from Yale over the weekend which included a 23-1 rout over the Bulldogs.
The Lancers visit to Lubbock will be their first against a ranked opponent this season, according to Cal Baptist Athletics.
The Red Raiders have won 16 of their last 18 games and were on a seven-game winning streak before it was snapped Sunday in Iowa, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech holds one of the best offenses in the country with 202 runs scored in 21 games this season. according to the NCAA. The Lancers, on the other hand, have scored 155 runs in their 18 games this season.
Cal Baptist is coming into the series with a 4.13 staff ERA, and during mid-week games the Lancers go with a bullpen game, according to Cal Baptist Athletics.
The Lancers have used an average of eight pitchers, with none getting more than two innings pitched in their two midweek games this season.
Against Cal Baptist, the Red Raiders will likely start sophomore Chase Hampton. Hampton carries a 4.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP this season while striking out 20 batters in 18 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders game against Cal Baptist is their last non-conference game before Big 12 play opens this weekend against No. 2 Texas, and it will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
