The Texas Tech baseball team won its lone game over California Baptist University 6-3 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders improved to 11-0 at home with the win, one of three Big 12 programs to be undefeated at home thus far.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton made his fifth start of the season for the Red Raiders on gusty Tuesday evening, facing off against CBU starter Anthony Silvas.
Hampton’s only two blemishes came in the top of the third inning after third baseman Michael Simon and center fielder Ulises Caballero launched back-to-back solo home runs to lead off the inning. Hampton bounced back, however, retiring the next three batters, including two strikeouts, to end the frame.
Hampton said that second inning presented an opportunity for himself to get better.
“It’s the kind of situation you don’t want to be in, but it’s good to have those situations to make yourself better,” Hampton said, who settled in shutout the next three frames.
Hampton’s day ended after six innings of work, striking out seven while walking one in the process. His performance earned the sophomore his third win of the season and improved him to 3-1.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said that Hampton’s ability to bounce back following the two home runs is an encouraging sign.
“He’s maturing, for sure,” Tadlock said. “Matt (Gardner) had talked to him about ‘Hey, the wind’s blowing … you’re probably going to give up a solo shot on a day like today’. I thought he handled those two moments really well.”
The Red Raiders got both runs back in the bottom frame with a pair of two-out RBIs. Junior Cole Stilwell, who started at first base after playing catcher during both games against Iowa over the weekend, blooped an RBI triple after the wind caused the Lancers to misplay the pop up.
Junior designated hitter Ty Coleman followed a batter later with an RBI single up the middle to tie the game at two.
Tech plated three more runs an inning later. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to take the lead. After freshman catcher Hudson White scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-2 Tech lead, senior left fielder Easton Murrell finished the scoring for the inning with an RBI single to right field.
Stilwell added an insurance run in the sixth with a solo home run to extend the lead to four. After going the first 19 games of the season without a home run, Stilwell has drilled two long balls in his last three games, according to Tech Athletics.
The fourth-year junior said that his approach at the plate remains the same regardless of the results.
“I’m just getting in the box and trying to see the ball and get a good swing off,” Stilwell said. “Luckily it’s gone out of the park.”
The Lancers tacked on a third run in the ninth after designated hitter Russell Stevenson drilled a solo home run off freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish. After giving up a double the next at bat, Parish retired the next two batters to make it a 6-3 final.
After striking out 32 times over two games in Iowa City, the Red Raiders were struck out six times against CBU while drawing seven walks.
The Red Raiders will begin conference season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park for the first of a three-game set against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.
