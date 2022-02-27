The Texas Tech baseball team completed the series sweep of Kent State University, winning both games of a doubleheader on Feb. 27 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Ty Coleman hit his first two home runs of the season in the nightcap to lead the Red Raiders to a comeback victory.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell made his second start of the season for the Red Raiders to start the doubleheader.
Birdsell struck out seven while only giving up one earned run before he was pulled before the start of the sixth inning.
“For me today was all about competing,” Birdell said after missing the last three months of the 2021 season due to an injury. “I didn’t have my greatest stuff but I was able to go out there and compete and that was what was working well for me.”
Senior right-handed pitcher Colin Clark and sophomore right-handed pitcher Shay Harris combined to throw four shutout innings in relief, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior center fielder Dillon Carter led off the first inning with a solo home run, his first of the season. Carter has hit 7-15 since taking over the lead off spot on Feb. 22 against Dallas Baptist University, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech would tack on three more in the third inning, highlighted by an RBI double off the bat of Ty Coleman to start the scoring for the inning.
Freshman catcher Hudson White collected the first hit of his collegiate career in the seventh with a double that plated two runs.
The Red Raider offense put up a season-high 12 hits in game one of the doubleheader, according to Tech Athletics. Tech would walk away with the 8-1 victory before a quick turnaround for game two.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina got the start in the second game, striking out six of the first seven batters he faced. His pitch count was an issue, however, and he was pulled after throwing 74 pitches in three innings of work.
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung got the Red Raiders going early with a two-run shot in the first inning. The long ball was Jung’s first of the year after hitting 21 home runs in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Coleman added to the lead with a home run of his own in the third inning to make it 3-0.
Kent State propelled themselves into the lead with a four-run fourth inning.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Josh Sanders came in the fourth to relieve Molina. Sanders proceeded to give up hits to the first two batters he faced, including an RBI single from junior second baseman Mack Timbrook to get the Golden Flashes on the board.
Sanders managed to get out of the inning, but not before surrendering three more runs to make it a 4-3 Kent State lead.
Needing a rally after Kent State sophomore first baseman Aiden Longwell hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 5-3, Tech capitalized with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Jung grounded out to second base to score senior third baseman Parker Kelly from third, cutting the deficit to one.
The next batter, Ty Coleman launched his second home run of the game, this time a three-run blast to give Tech the 7-5 lead. The long ball moved Coleman to a team-high 11 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
“Ty’s a winner,” Tech's head baseball coach Tim Tadock said. “Ty knows the strike zone so he’ll be fun to watch.”
Freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish earned his third save of the season with a shutout ninth inning to secure the 7-5 victory.
Tech will travel to Dallas on March 1 for a rematch against Dallas Baptist University before returning to Rip Griffin Park for a four-game set against Merrimack College starting on March 4.
