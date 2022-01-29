The Texas Tech track and field team hosted it's third consecutive meet at the Texas Tech Open & Multis this weekend Friday and Saturday.
In the two-day event, both the Tech men's and women's teams combined for 12 total first place finishes, with seven coming from the first day and five coming from the second day.
“I don't worry about that too much, it’s fun that we did, what I did like about the twelve first places is kids we're competing,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “When we go to the conference meet, we're not gonna worry about qualifying for nationals. We’re going to be trying to beat somebody. That’s what good about getting first they’re learning how to win and learning how to compete.”
In the final round of the women’s 60m, sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma finished first overall with a time of 7.34 seconds, followed by her teammate senior Virginia Kerley who finished second with a time of 7.36 seconds.
In the men’s 60m final, junior Jacolby Shelton finished first overall with a time of 6.58 seconds. Shelton finished first in both qualifying rounds as well, with this being his fastest time. Junior Courtney Lindsey also placed top three in this event finishing third overall with a time of 6.67 seconds.
“If you look at him [Shelton] he’s had two personal bests in the last two to three weeks in a row, '' Kittley said. “That was a personal best 58, and to get to this point of the top 16 every little bitty minute thing helps. I’m real pleased with him.”
In the women’s high jump, junior Sidney Sapp finishes first as she cleared the bar at 1.88m. This is a new personal record and is the third time in two weeks that Sapp broke her personal record.
“Yeah, two weeks in a row she’s [Sapp] just been on fire,” Kittley said. “And now I believe tied the NCCA, so yes, love seeing her get confidence. It’s just making our women’s team in the field events really, really tough and so, real proud of her.”
In the men’s 200m event, sophomore Ashton O’Conner finished first in his heat in a close finish with a time of 20.77 seconds. This time put O’Conner in first place overall.
Freshman Field Gatlin finished first in the B section of the women’s shot put with her furthest throw being 14.51m. Gatlin never fell out of the lead and increased her distances each throw.
On the final lap of the men’s distance medley, Tech jumped from third place to first to take the win in an exciting race, finishing with a time of 9:59.90. This race featured sophomore Paul Sherill, graduate student Malik Metivier, sophomore Alfred Chawonza and sophomore Owen Likins.
In the men’s 3000m race, freshman Edward Rush finished first with a time of 8:23.42. This is a new personal record for Rush as he beats his old personal record by ten seconds.
In the B section of the men’s weight throw, freshman Konnor Wood finished first overall with his furthest coming on his fourth throw at 18.59m. In the A section the men’s weight throw, senior Gabriel Oladipo finished second overall with a throw of 21.91m. This beats out his best throw from last week’s meet, which was 21.48m.
In the men’s 800m race, sophomore Marco Vilca won a tight race against Texas A&M’s Caden Norris finishing with a time of 1:49.17. This time secured Vilca a first-place finish.
In the men’s high jump, Jequan Hogan ties for second with a jump of 2.22m. With this jump, Hogan sets a new personal record in this event.
Tech hits the road for the first time this season next weekend as they head to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic for a two-day event, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.