The Texas Tech track and field team concluded its final meet of the regular season on Friday at the Matador Qualifier in Lubbock. A few Red Raiders used this meet to try and earn a spot to compete in the Big 12 Indoor Championship.
Competing in the women’s pole vault were Lady Raiders Chinne Okoronkwo, Chloe Wall and Ryleigh Redding. Okoronkwo marked her season's best after clearing 4.30 meters. Okoronkwo is now ranked third in the Big 12. Wall placed second overall after clearing 4.15 meters, while Redding placed fourth after clearing 4.00 meters.
As for the men’s pole vault, senior Brandon Bray marked a new school record after clearing 18’-5.25” or 5.62 meters. Bray now holds the school record for both indoor and outdoor.
Ending the field events with the men’s weight throw was the school-record holder Gabriel Oladipo. Nearly topping his best mark, Oladipo threw 70’-10.5” for the second-best distance in program history.
Moving to the women’s long jump, all four Lady Raiders finished in the top five. Senior Kaylee Hinton took second after jumping her career's best at 6.16 meters. Placing right behind her was senior Zuliat Alli in third after jumping 6.08 meters. Senior Ivy Walker placed fourth with a 6.04-meter jump, and junior Chelsey Cole took fifth with a 5.89-meter jump.
Heading over to the track, in the men’s 60-meter prelims, senior Derrius Rodgers and sophomore Kesean Carter both earned a spot in the finals. Rodgers ran a 6.72, and Carter ran his season's best with a 6.78. In the finals, Rodgers took first after running a 6.62, which is now the eighth fastest time in the NCAA. Carter ran a 6.74 and placed third.
As for the women’s 60-meter with hurdles, senior Kaylee Hinton competed for her best national time. Hinton finished third with a time of 8.52 and qualified for finals. Freshman Simone Watkins also earned a spot in the finals after finishing in fourth with a time of 8.81. In the finals, both Lady Raiders placed in the top five. Hinton finished third after running 8.89 and Watkins finished fourth with 8.85.
Moving to the men’s 1000-meter, junior Grant LaSelle placed third after running a personal best at 2:29.31. Freshman Trent Nolen placed second after running a time of 2:28.61.
Junior Claudrice McKoy and senior Nokuthula Dlamini had a strong showing in the women’s 1000-meter run. McKoy made her personal best after running 2:55.42 and finished third overall. Dlamini finished second overall after running 2:54.70.
In the 400-meter dash, senior Brooke Merrick competed for the Lady Raiders while freshman Kevin Modesto competed for the Red Raiders. Merrick took fifth place after she ran the 400-meters in 57.43, while Modesto ran a 48.19 and placed sixth.
For the men’s 600-yard, all three Red Raiders placed in the top four. Running his career-best was senior Chancellor Stephenson with 1:10.14. Stephenson placed second overall. Freshman Alfred Chawonza was right behind Stephenson, finishing third overall with 1:10.40. Competing in the second heat was freshman Reece Skinner with a time of 1:13.02. Skinner took fourth place overall.
Competing for the Lady Raiders in the women’s 600-yard was sophomore Susanne Sides. Running her collegiate-best with 1:26.28, Sides took second place overall.
Karayme Bartley, the All-American transfer from Iowa, competed in the men’s 200-meter. Taking the lead, Bartley ran a career-best at 20.61. Also competing was junior Josiah Macinnis. Placing sixth, Macinnis ran his career-best at 21.69.
Two Lady Raiders marked their career's best in the women’s 3000-meter. Sophomore Jazmyn Martinez marked her best at 10:46.12 and placed second overall, while senior Natalie Parks marked her best at 11:12.15 and placed fifth.
The final event on the track was the men’s 4x400. The relay team of Ryan Champlin, Karayme Bartley, Norman Grimes, and Sven Cepus finished first with 3:07.27. They are now ranked tenth in the country.
Looking ahead to next week, Tech will hit the road for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.