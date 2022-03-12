The Texas Tech track and field team competed in the final meet of the indoor season in the 2022 NCAA Championships this past weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
In the men’s weight throw, senior Gabe Oladipo holds six of the best throws in Tech history and he recorded them all in this meet, according to Tech Athletics. Oladipo finished with a bronze medal after his best-recorded distance came at 22.84-meters.
In the men’s 800-meter prelims, senior Moad Zahafi recorded a time of 1:47.03. This time secured him a spot in the finals on Saturday, but he did not finish in the final according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s long jump, senior Monae’ Nichols finished with a silver medal after recording 6.57-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Vashaun Vascianna also qualified for the following day with a time of 7.64 seconds in the men’s 60-meter hurdles prelims, according to Tech Athletics. Vascianna was named the Big 12’s Male Most Outstanding Freshman following the Big 12 meet.
In the final, Vascianna recorded a time of 7.67 seconds and a fourth-place finish, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s triple jump final, sophomore Ruta Lasmane finished in fourth place with 13.88-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 200-meter prelims, Jacolby Shelton claimed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a time of 20.99 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
In the final, Shelton stayed in eighth place with a recorded time of 21.22 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s pole vault, senior Chole Wall finished tenth with the last mark cleared of 4.26-meters, according to Tech athletics.
Jalen Seals finished 12th in the men’s triple jump final with 15.51-meters, while junior Sidney Sapp finished 14th, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech finished the meet with 32 total points. The women had 17 and a 10th place finish, while the men scored 15 and a 17th place finish, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will compete in its first meet of the outdoor season on Friday and Saturday in Abilene, Texas for the Wes Kittley Invitational.
