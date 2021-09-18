The Texas Tech volleyball team concluded their weekend at the Green Wave Invitational with a win over Sam Houston in four sets.
The Red Raiders came into the game against Sam Houston with two sweeps on the weekend, as they defeated University of Alabama-Birmingham and Tulane in straight sets on Friday, Sept 17.
Set One:
In the first set, the Red Raiders were able to get out to an early lead.
Junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan turned in a block as Tech reached the 10-point mark, leading 10-7.
The Red Raiders would continue to build on their lead with the help of multiple kills from senior outside hitter Karrington Jones.
Tech would eventually take the set by a score of 25-17.
Set Two:
The second set was very closely contested as both teams traded points deep into the set.
Sam Houston was able to gain some separation in the latter part of the set as Tech took a timeout when the Bearkats took a 20-19 lead.
Sam Houston would eventually take the set by a score of 25-22.
The set was the first that the Red Raiders dropped in four games, according to Tech Athletics. Tech last dropped a set in the loss against Colorado on Friday, Sept. 10.
Set Three:
The third set was once again closely contested as the teams were tied at 13 midways through the set.
The Bearkats would take a 15-13 lead before a Tech timeout.
The Red Raiders would win an extensive rally which was apart of a 3-0 scoring run, which gave Tech a 16-15 lead.
The Red Raiders eventually took the set by a score of 25-20.
Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer tallied ten kills in the set, she would eventually tally 30 in the match.
Set Four:
Sam Houston was able to get out to an early lead in the fourth set.
The Red Raiders were playing from behind the whole set and took a timeout as the Bearkats took a 15-12 lead.
Sam Houston got out to a 20-15 lead before a 3-0 scoring run from the Red Raiders shifted the momentum.
Tech tied the score at 24 with a service ace from graduate libero KJ Adams.
Sauer turned in three kills to close the match and her 30th of the match closed the door on an undefeated weekend for the Red Raiders.
Tech will return to Lubbock for their Big 12 opening game against Kansas at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.