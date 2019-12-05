The Texas Tech football team’s season came to an end on Friday as the Red Raiders finished their first season under head coach Matt Wells and his coaching staff.
To start the 2019 season, the Red Raiders played three teams outside of the Big 12 in: Montana State, University of Texas at El Paso and Arizona.
Wells picked up his first win as Tech’s head coach as the Red Raiders defeated Montana State 45-10 on Aug. 31. Sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman led Tech’s offense as he recorded 436 passing yards while passing for two touchdowns and rushing for one, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore wide receiver Xavier White led the team with 107 receiving yards and a touchdown as senior running back Armand Shyne led the run game with 128 rushing yards.
Tech’s defense held the Wildcats to 289 total yards of offense, allowing just two third-down conversions in 16 attempts, according to Tech Athletics. The defense was led by senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks who recorded 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Junior linebacker Evan Rambo recorded the Red Raiders’ only sack.
The Red Raiders’ success on defense carried over into the game against UTEP on Sept. 7 where Tech defeated the Miners 38-3 for its second win of the season at home. The defense allowed just 131 total yards of offense and a field goal in their win, allowing the UTEP to record just two third-down conversions in 15 attempts, according to Tech Athletics. The defense was led by Brooks who recorded 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Bowman once again led the offense as quarterback, passing for 277 yards and three touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon led the Red Raiders with 83 receiving yards while junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher recorded two touchdowns. On the ground, Shyne and redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson both recorded 45 rushing yards, adding to Tech’s 148 total yards off the run.
With a 2-0 record, the Red Raiders traveled to Tucson, Arizona for their first road test of the season, taking on Arizona on Sept. 14. Tech suffered its first loss of the season, 28-14, after the Wildcats’ dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate picked apart the Red Raiders’ defense with 185 passing yards and 129 rushing yards, according to Tech Athletics.
In Arizona, Bowman threw for 307 yards and a touchdown, according to Tech Athletics. Although he finished the game, Bowman suffered a shoulder injury which ended the sophomore quarterback’s season. Vasher led the Red Raiders with 96 receiving yards as Shyne led the run game with 68 rushing yards.
Brooks continued to lead the team on defense, recording 13 tackles for his third consecutive game with 10 or more tackles, according to Tech Athletics. Senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III ended the Red Raiders’ turnover drought as he picked off two passes by Tate along with a pass breakup.
Following the first loss of the season, Tech stayed on the road to open Big 12 play as the Red Raiders took on Oklahoma in Norman. In the Red Raiders’ conference-opener, the Sooners blew Tech out, 55-16, according to Tech Athletics.
Once again, the Red Raiders struggled to contain a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Against Tech, Murray threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 70 yards, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s offense struggled without their starting quarterback as they started senior Jackson Tyner, but after completing just one of his five passes, junior Jett Duffey replaced him and threw for 120 yards.
Oklahoma outplayed Tech, recording 644 total yards of offense compared to the Red Raiders’ 314, led with Thompson’s 100 yards rushing, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders struggled to get a first down, going one-for-14 in third-down situations.
After his play against Oklahoma, Duffey was named Tech’s starting quarterback with Bowman out due to a shoulder injury. The Red Raiders then headed back home to take on a ranked Oklahoma State team, defeating the Cowboys, 45-35.
Duffey led Tech’s offense with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers while also rushing for a single touchdown, according to Tech Athletics. Vasher led the team in receiving yard, recording 110 and a touchdown while Thompson led the run game with 69 rushing yards.
Tech’s defense also shined against the Cowboys as Brooks recorded a career-high 19 tackles and four tackles for loss while also sacking Oklahoma State’s quarterback three times and forcing a fumble, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders also intercepted three passes, with Coleman coming down with two and junior defensive back DaMarcus Fields snagging one.
With a 3-2 overall record, the Red Raiders traveled to Waco to take on Baylor on Oct. 12 and suffered a three-point loss to the Bears, 33-30. This game was controversial as the officials missed a call that could have cost the Red Raiders the game. The Big 12 admitted to its mistakes and after Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt released a statement regarding the incident, he was fined $25,000.
Duffey threw for 362 yards and a touchdown but was sacked five times while also throwing two interceptions, according to Tech Athletics. Thompson led the run game with a career-high 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
On the defensive end, Brooks and Coleman led the team with eight tackles each as Coleman also recorded one of Tech’s three interceptions, according to Tech Athletics. Junior linebacker Evan Rambo and junior defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram also intercepted a pass.
The Red Raiders came back home with a 3-3 overall record and suffered a 34-24 loss to Iowa State on Oct. 19 for Tech’s first loss at Jones AT&T Stadium. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy picked apart Tech’s defense, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
Tech’s offense could not match Iowa State’s as Duffey threw for 239 yards and a touchdown and Thompson led the run game with 57 rushing yards, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders were also seven-for-17 in third-down situations.
Following their first loss at home, the Red Raiders looked to get their first win on the road as they played Kansas on Oct. 26. With a tie game in the last seconds of play, the Red Raiders blocked the Jayhawks’ field goal, but Coleman fumbled on the return. Kansas then kicked the field goal to defeat Tech 37-34.
Kansas’ Carter Stanley threw for 415 yards while Duffey threw just 271, according to the release. While the Jayhawks found more success in their passing game, the Red Raiders ran for 100 more yards with Thompson leading the team with 80 rushing yards.
With a 3-5 overall record and coming off three consecutive losses, the Red Raiders had four games left of the season to get two more wins to become eligible for a bowl game. Tech traveled to Morgantown and defeated West Virginia, 38-17.
The Red Raiders’ offense shined in Morgantown as Duffey threw for 354 yards with sophomore Dalton Rigdon leading the team with 106 receiving yards, according to Tech Athletics. While the Red Raiders ran for 127 yards, Tech’s defense stopped West Virginia’s run game, holding them to 51 rushing yards. The defense also picked off two passes as Coleman and Fields both recorded an interception while Brooks recovered a fumble while also picking up 11 tackles.
This was Tech’s last win of the season as the Red Raiders suffered a 33-31 loss to Texas Christian and 30-27 loss to Kansas State at home.
Duffey threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns against TCU while throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State, according to Tech Athletics. He also threw three interceptions in the two games combined.
With Brooks’ time being limited on the field due to a shoulder injury, sophomore Adam Beck stepped up for the defense, recording a team-high 12 tackles against TCU while junior Riko Jeffers recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack against Kansas State.
With bowl eligibility out of reach, the Red Raiders traveled to Austin to take on Texas. Despite starting the game with a 14-0 lead, the Red Raiders came up short as the Longhorns ended Tech’s season with a 49-24 loss.
In the Red Raiders’ final game, Duffey threw for 399 yards and two touchdowns despite being sacked four times, according to Tech Athletics. Two Red Raiders recorded triple-digit receiving yards as sophomore wide receiver KeSean Carter led the team with 150 receiving yards followed by redshirt freshman wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with 135.
Tech’s defense struggled to stop the Longhorns in the red zone as Texas scored all five times, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders, on the other hand, struggled in clutch situations as they went seven-for-16 on third down, one-for-four on fourth down and three-for-five in the red zone.
With the loss in Austin, the Red Raiders concluded the season with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-6 record against teams in the Big 12 Conference, according to Tech Athletics. Tech found more success at home this season, posting a 3-3 record at Jones AT&T Stadium while going 1-5 on the road.
