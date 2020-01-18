The Texas Tech track and field team concluded the Corky Classic on Saturday in the Sports Performance Center. In the first meet of the season, several Tech athletes broke their personal records and some broke program records.
Starting things out strong for Tech, junior Seasons Usual set a new personal record in the women’s weight throw with an 18.98-meter throw to take first place in the event. Following Usual’s first-place finish, junior transfer from Texas A&M Gabriel Oladipo came three inches shy of the school record in the men’s weight throw. Despite barely missing the school record, Oladipo’s throw went 20.51 meters to finish in first place.
Later in the meet, Oladipo won his second event with a 17.01-meter throw in the men’s shot put, earning him a first-place finish. Fellow Red Raider junior Braden Darrow finished right behind Oladipo with a 16.88-meter throw for a second-place finish.
Moving to the pole vault, three Lady Raiders took the top three spots for the women’s event. Junior Chloe Wall and senior Chinne Okoronkwo took the top two spots after both clearing a 4.08 jump. Sophomore Ryleigh Redding followed in third after clearing 3.83 meters for a personal best. On the men’s side, sophomore Logan Fraley took second place with a 4.98-meter vault and freshman Kyle Stifflemire followed in third after clearing a 4.88-meter jump.
Staying with field events, Jequan Hogan set a new indoor personal record in the men’s triple jump after recording a 16.02-meter leap. The personal-record setting jump won Hogan first place in the event. In the women’s triple jump, junior Chelsey Cole earned a fourth-place finish with a 12.61-meter jump.
Heading to the track, senior D’Jenne Egharevba placed fourth with a 7.42-second run in the women’s 60m prelims. Junior Ruth Usoro also finished in the top-10 with a 7.46-second run for a personal record. In the final, Usoro ran a 7.44 to break her personal record for the second time at the same meet.
In the men’s 60m prelim, five Red Raiders placed in the top-10. Senior Derrius Rodgers led all sprinters with a 6.75-second run for first place. Senior Keion Sutton followed in fourth with a 6.78-second run. Sophomore Jacolby Shelton, freshman Ashton O’Conner and senior Justin Hall took sixth, eighth and ninth place respectively. In the final, Rodgers placed third with a 6.67-second run, followed by Sutton who placed fourth with a 6.71-second run. O’Conner came in sixth with a time of 6.78 seconds.
On the same event with hurdles added, junior Gabrielle McDonald ran a collegiate-best 8.18 to earn her a spot in the final. Seniors Kaylee Hinton and Tiara Willams both earned a spot in the final as Hinton ran an 8.66 to place sixth and Willams ran an 8.69 to place eighth. In the final, McDonald broke a school record after running an 8.02 to place second. Following McDonald, Hinton finished in fifth running an 8.61 while Willams came in sixth running an 8.99.
For the men’s 60m hurdles, freshman Cale Kassen was the only Red Raider to qualify for the final after running an 8.07 in the prelim to rank fifth. In the final, Kassen finished in fifth with an 8.05-second run.
Moving to the men’s 400m, two Red Raiders finished in the top three. Junior Ryan Champlin earned a second-place finish after finishing his 400m in 47.87 seconds. Sophomore Lavone Brown followed his teammate and finished in third place with a 47.93-second run.
Following the 400m, the men’s and women’s long jump began. Usoro competed for the women’s team and leaped 6.19 meters to place fifth at the meet. Senior Ivy Walker recorded a 6.08-meter jump to finish in eighth.
On the men’s side of the long jump, senior Justin Hall finished right behind his former teammate Odaine Lewis for a third-place finish. Hall recorded a 7.70-meter jump. Two other Red Raiders finished in the top-10 as freshman Safin Wills came in sixth with a 7.46-meter jump and sophomore Kameron Washington finished in eighth with a 7.16-meter jump.
In the women’s 200m, the Lady Raiders swept their competition, putting a Tech runner in the top four places. Senior D’Jenne Egharevba led the meet with a 23.61-second run with senior Amanda Crawford following in second with a 23.96-second run. Senior Jadsia Warden came in third after finishing her 200m in 24.13 seconds while sophomore Peyton Ricks finished in fourth with a 24.21-second run.
A Tech runner also topped the men’s 200m, as O’Conner ran a 20.76 to put him in first place. Shelton followed with a 21.17-second run to place him in third while junior Josiah Macinnis placed eighth with a 22.16-second run.
In the last field event of the meet, Kassen pulled off a fifth-place finish after clearing 2.07 meters in the men’s high jump. Sophomore Jack Scarborough followed in sixth place after clearing a 2.07-meter jump as well but fell a spot down in the rankings after needing two tries at the 2.02-meter jump and 2.07-meter jump. Freshman Roberto Trevizo came in ninth after clearing the 1.97-meter jump.
The final event on the track was the 4x400. The women went first and the relay team of McDonald, Crawford, Warden and Damajahnee Birch came in second place with a 3:39.05. Tech’s second relay team of Le-Taija Jackson, Lexye Price, Simone Watkins and Daja Gordon finished the 4x400 with a time of 3:49.86 for a fourth-place finish.
Louisiana State took first in the men’s 4x400, but the relay team of Macinnis, Sutton, Chancellor Stephenson and Sven Cepus came in second with a time of 3:10.63. The relay team of Champlin, Rodgers and Brown finished with a time of 3:10.83 to take third place.
With several wins and personal records broken at the first meet of the season, Tech’s track and field team will continue its season at the Red Raider Invitational on Friday in the Sports Performance Center.
