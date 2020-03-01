After competing in the Big 12 Indoor championship Texas Tech track and field can out in second place. The Lady Raiders compiled a total of 131 points to make the most point the Tech’s women’s team has ever made in a Big 12 meet.
“We had a great meet,” Director of Track & Field Wes Kittley said. “We had multiple Big 12 Champions yesterday and today, and I couldn’t tell you how proud I am of them.”
In men’s shot-put Gabe Oladipo took third place after throwing a top throw of 59’-3.5” or 18.07 meters. Oladipo brought in a total of 14 points after competing in both the shot put and weight throw.
Jumper Ruth Usoro swept the competition in the long and triple jump. Usoro, along with three other athletes, received the honor of High Point Scorer. Usoro tripled her long jump from Friday when she landed 43’-8” or 13.31 meters and secured first place. Her jump tied the program’s fifth farthest mark and made Usoro the top-six distances in school history.
“She was incredible this weekend,” Kittley said. “She was worried about her step being a little bit off on the runway, but she put it together and won two Big 12 Championships this weekend. She’s learning how to compete in the two semesters she’s been here. She’s going to be a great one and we’re so proud of her.”
Another gold medal came from Gabrielle McDonald in the 60-meter hurdles. Mcdonald ran the second-best time in school history at 8.04. Mcdonald also competed in the 60-meter dash where she secured another win after running 8.02.
Sylvia Schulz, the newest addition to Lady Raiders team, competed in the 600-yard final. The freshman from Germany took first with a final time of 1:20.13. Overall, Schulz earned silver.
Continuing with women’s events D’Jenne Egharevba compiled eight points from the 60-meter dash and 200-meter. Egharevba was joined in the 60-meter with McDonald and Le-Taija Jackson.
In the 4x400 the Lady Raiders team of Jadsia Warden, Amanda Crawford, Damajahnee Birch, and Lexye Price finished in third to claim a bronze medal.
Bronze medalist Nokuthula Dlamini and Seselia Dala made their personal best in the 3000-meter. Dlamini lead the way running 9:32.47 for a seven-second career best. Dala ran a 9:52.70 and PR by 20 seconds.
As for the men, the Red Raider also came in second after finishing behind Iowa State.
“I think our men fought hard,” Kittley said. “We made some mistakes yesterday that cost us today, and then we had a few hiccups today. You just can’t do that in a championship meet. We knew we had to be perfect today, and we were good, not perfect.”
Takieddine Hedeilli, the graduate transfer, was outstanding on the track winning both the mile and 1000-meter. Starting with the mile, Hedeilli led the pack for the last 200-meters. During this, Hedeilli’s long and smooth strides allowed him to pass up Iowa State seniors Festus Legat and Edwin Kurgat. Hedeilli finished the mile at 4:13.27.
In addition, Hedeilli raced in the 1000-meter where he took the lead and placed first at 2:26.67.
“Taki is just so tough,” Kittley said. “He ran so hard yesterday on the DMR – which we actually hadn’t even planned to run him on. Then he came back today with the mile and the 1000m an hour apart and swept them. A really incredible day for him. He’s special.”
Freshman Ashton O’Conner took second in the 200-meter finals with 20.81. Senior Derrius Rodgers was behind O’Conner running a season-best at 21.18 for fifth place. O’Conner was joined by Jacolby Shelton and Keion Sutton in the men’s 60-meter final. Shelton ran a 6.75 for fourth place and Sutton ran a 6.76 for fifth.
Lastly, the men’s 4x400 took third place overall. The team included Ryan Champlin, Karayme Bartley, Norman Grimes, and Chancellor Stephenson where they ran 3:07.78 and collected six points.
Tech will return to the track in two weeks for the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
