The Texas Tech women’s tennis team improved their record after a 4-0 victory against Abilene Christian on Sunday. This is the Lady Raiders' first time playing in the McLeod Tennis Center this season due to weather issues earlier in the month, according to Tech Athletics.
In the doubles portion, the team of sophomore Nell Miller and junior Kaitlin Staines started off will an early 3-1 lead.
Freshman Metka Komac and freshman Bojana Marinkov were down 2-1 and could not come back from the disadvantage. The pair of Lady Raiders were the first to fall in a 6-2 loss.
Miller and Staines retaliated and fought for a victory on court one. The ended their doubles match with a 6-3 win against the Wildcats, putting pressure on sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina on court two.
Peet and Skriabina tied 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4 during their doubles match. With their match as the deciding factor on who received the doubles point, the pair of Lady Raiders rallied and after a 6-6 tie and win 7-6.
This gave Tech an early 1-0 advantage before the singles portion.
During the singles match, Staines and Miller dominated the first set early with a 3-1 and 3-0 lead. Skriabina, Peet and Marinkov also were all up 2-1 while Komac was tied 2-2.
Skriabina was the first to win with a 6-1 victory in her first set with Miller following her teammates route and winning 6-2.
Tech claimed another victory in the first set after Komac defeated her Wildcat opponent 6-3.
Staines was the next Lady Raider to take a victory in the first set with a 6-4 win.
Miller continued her winning streak and nearly swept the Wildcats with a 6-1 victory in the second set. This win gave Tech its second point of the match and gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead.
After leading 5-1, Skriabina nailed the final 6-1 victory with a backhand and gave Tech its third point.
Komac had a 5-4 lead and continued to play offence and gave Tech its fourth and final point with a 6-4 victory in her second set.
This point allowed the Lady Raiders to sweep the Wildcats 4-0 in their first match at the McLeod Tennis Center this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech now has a 5-1 overall record and will face New Mexico at 11 a.m. on Monday at the McLeod Tennis Center.
