On Friday, the Texas Tech women’s tennis team lost their first conference match at Iowa State 3-4.
The Red Raiders fell early in the match with Margarita Skriabina and Nell Miller losing on court one 6-3.
Freshman Lisa Mays and freshman Camryn Stepp were the next pair to lose 6-2 and gave Iowa State the doubles points and first lead of the match.
During the singles matches, freshman Metka Komac was the first Lady Raider to fall with a 6-4 loss in the first set. In the second set the Cyclones continued their stride to another point and won 2-6, doubling their lead 2-0.
Stepp was the next to fall in a two-set loss to the Cyclones. Stepp lost 6-2 in both the first and second sets and Iowa State kept the Lady Raiders scoreless with three points on the scoreboard.
Miller had a successful first set with a 6-1 win against the Cyclones. Miller’s momentum carried into the second set for a 6-3 victory, putting Tech on the board with a single point.
Freshman Bojana Marinkov narrowed Iowa States lead to 3-2 after a two-set victory on court five. In the first set Marinkov won 6-3 and in the second set she won 6-4.
Miller followed in Marinkov’s footsteps and finished her first set with a 6-1 win. Miller tied the 3-3 after a 6-3 successful second set.
Mays was the final Lady Raider on court one and fell 3-6 in the first set. Mays rallied during the second set and secured a 7-6 victory and forced a third and game deciding set. In the final set of the match, the Cyclones won the battle and defeated Mays 6-2 to secure the victory.
This was Tech’s first conference loss of the season.
On Sunday, the Lady Raiders continued their conference schedule at West Virginia and did not let the loss determine the weekend.
In the doubles portion against the Mountaineers, Tech took an early 2-0 advantage after Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines won 6-0. Afterwards, West Virginia forfeited a match for a Lady Raider victory by walkover.
With a 2-0 lead going into singles, Tech did not waste the opportunity.
Miller had a two-set 6-3, 6-3 win against West Virginia which gave Tech the third point of the match.
Staines was up 3-1, but the Mountaineers fought back and took the lead 4-3 in the first set. Staines did not give up and rallied for a 7-5 victory in the first set. Staines swept West Virginia 6-0 in the second set to bring home the fourth and winning point for the Lady Raiders.
The pair of programs decided to finish the rest of the matches.
Mays had a quick 6-1 victory on court one in the first set and was up 4-2 in the second set. By the end of the second set, Mays ensured the fifth point for Tech with a 7-6(1) victory.
Marinkov also had a two-set victory over the Mountaineers with a 6-3,6-4 win. This was Marinkov’s second singles victory this weekend, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina was the final Lady Raider on the courts and started off slow with a 4-6 loss in the first set. Skriabina did not let this define the match and came back with a 7-5 win in the second set. In the third and final set, Skriabina won 1-0 (5) and brought home the seventh point for Tech.
The Lady Raiders have a 11-4 overall record and are 4-1 against conference opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will play at Tulsa for their next non-conference matchup, the time has yet to be determined.
