The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will play at the McLeod Tennis Center at noon on Saturday against Texas Christian University. This is the Lady Raiders' first Big 12 opponent this season.
Tech has faced TCU on 13 different occasions since 2002 and holds a 9-4 overall record against the Fort Worth team, according to Tech Athletics.
In the past five matchups between the Lady Raiders and Bullfrogs, the Lady Raiders have a 5-0 record defeating them twice in Lubbock and three times while on the road, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech enters the court with a 6-1 overall record and holds an undefeated 3-0 record at home, according to Tech Athletics.
TCU travels to Lubbock with a 5-3 overall record, according to TCU Sports. The Frogs take the court after a loss against No. 18 Central Florida on Thursday, according to Tech Athletics.
Fans are welcome at the outdoor McLeod Tennis Center, and those who attend Saturday’s match will receive free sunglasses, according to a Tech women's tennis release.
Masks must be worn throughout the duration of the match, and fans are asked to practice social distancing in the stands, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Oklahoma for their next match on Friday at a to be determined time, according to Tech Athletics.
