The No. 33 ranked Lady Sooners will host the No. 29 Texas Tech women’s tennis team at 10 a.m. on Friday. This match was originally scheduled for January but was postponed until now.
The Lady Raiders enter Norman with a 7-1 overall record and are 1-0 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. With five consecutive wins, Tech is No. 29 in the ITA rankings.
Freshman Lisa Mays is undefeated in dual singles play and will play the Lady Sooners with a Big 12 Player of the Week award attached to her name, according to Tech Athletics. This award was given after Mays defeated No. 70 ranked singles player Marie Norris from Texas Christian in a two-set 6-0, 6-1 victory.
The Lady Sooners have a 5-2 overall record and step onto the court after two victories against Kansas and Southern Methodist, both 6-1 wins, according to Sooner Sports.
Oklahoma has lost against two ranked opponents this season, beaten 3-4 against Big 12 team No. 3 Texas and by No. 24 Arizona State 3-4, according to Sooner Sports.
In the past, Tech holds 12 wins and seven losses against Oklahoma since 1999, according to Tech Athletics.
During the 2020 season, the Lady Raiders lost to the Lady Sooners 4-3 while in Norman, according to Tech Athletics. This was Tech’s last match of the 2020 season with the rest of the season canceled due to COVID-19.
The pair of programs will name this match as a nonconference but will face one another March 28, in Norman for a stake in their Big 12 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.