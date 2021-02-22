The Texas Tech women’s tennis team defeated New Mexico on Feb. 22 at the McLeod Tennis Center for their fourth-straight victory of the year.
The Lady Raiders claimed the doubles point early in the match courtesy of sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina, who won 6-3 along with sophomore Nell Miller and junior Kaitlin Staines, who won 6-1.
In the singles portion, Miller started her first set up 3-0 and did not allow her opponent to score a single point, sweeping New Mexico 6-0. In the second set, Miller was up 2-1 and ended with a 4-1 victory. The final set was retired due to an injury on New Mexico’s roster which gave Tech its second point of the match.
Freshman Metka Komac took the court and had a two- set victory against New Mexico. Both in the first and second set, Komac finished with a 6-1 score.
This gave Tech its third point of the match with a 3-0 score and four players left on the court.
Freshman Bojana Marinkov started her first set with a 5-3 lead and did not take her foot off the gas. With a 6-4 victory in the first set, she continued to dominate the Lobos and was up 2-1 during the second set. To claim the final point of the match, Marinkov won 6-1 in the second set.
Skriabina started the first set up 3-0 and continued to outplay her Lobos opponent. Leading 4-2, Skriabina closed out the set with a 6-2 victory. In the second set, Skriabina followed in Miller's footsteps and won 4-1. However, her final set was left unfinished.
Peet also won her first set 6-4 and her second set 4-1, but, due to her teammates' efforts, the match was left unfinished.
In Staines first set, she dominated the Lobos with a 6-3 win and continued her success throughout the second set. In her final set, Staines finished with a 4-2 win. However, her match was left unfinished.
Marinkov’s final point allowed the Lady Raiders to sweep New Mexico in a 4-0 victory.
Tech now has a 6-1 overall record and are undefeated while in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders will move on to face Texas Christian at noon on Feb. 27 in the McLeod Tennis Center. This is the last non-conference match for Tech before facing Oklahoma on March 5.
