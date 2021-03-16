The Texas Tech women’s tennis team improved their overall record to 10-3 after sweeping SMU on March 16 4-0 at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The Lady Raiders started off strong with freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines winning their doubles match 6-4.
On court three, sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac solidified the doubles point with another 6-4 victory and gave Tech an early 1-0 going into the singles matches.
In the first set, freshman Margarita Skriabina was tied 3-3, but defensively kept the Mustangs from scoring again and won with a 6-3 score. Skriabina was up 3-1 in her second set and the Mustangs score one more point before Skriabina closed the set with a 6-2 victory.
This victory on court three doubles Tech’s lead 2-0, with five players left on the court.
Mays was up 3-2 and fought throughout the first set for the win. In a 5-4 stalemate, Mays took control, winning 6-4 and continuing her success to the second set. Mays secured the third point for the Lady Raiders with a 6-2 victory in the second set and gave Tech a 3-0 lead
Sophomore Nell Miller began her first set up 3-1 and kept her momentum going throughout the first set. Miller was the first Lady Raider to win the first set in a 6-1 victory on court four, but fell behind 2-3 in the second set. Miller rallied to finish the match and secured the final point to win 7-5.
This victory gave Tech the fourth point of the match the clinch the win and add another sweep to their schedule.
The rest of the singles matches were left unfinished due to the efforts of the Lady Raiders.
Tech will now move on to a pair of conference matches this weekend starting on March 19 at Iowa State and again on March 21 versus West Virginia. Times for both matches have yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.