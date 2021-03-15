The No. 33 Texas Tech women’s tennis team will finish its three-game home-stand at 11 a.m. on March 16 against Southern Methodist at the McLeod Tennis center.
The Lady Raiders enter this match undefeated 6-0 while at home and have a 9-3 overall record, according to Tech Athletics.
The pair of programs have faced each other four times since 1999, according to Tech Athletics. In their first matchup in 1999, the Mustangs defeated Tech while in Lubbock 2-7.
Since then, the Lady Raiders have won the other three matches in 2013, 2014 and in 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech averages 4.25 per match against the Mustangs and has scored a total of 17 points against the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Southern Methodist travels to Lubbock with a 10-6 overall record and are 0-5 on the road, according to SMU Sports.
The Mustangs enter the McLeod on a six-game winning streak, with their latest victory against Tulane ending in a 4-1 win, according to SMU Sports.
Jackie Nylander from the Mustang roster was named the 2020 Texas Region Rookie of the Year by ITA and this season will face the Lady Raiders with a 7-4 singles record, according to SMU Sports.
Junior Kaitlin Staines is the only singles player ranked on the Tech roster and steps onto the court ranked. No.100 by ITA, according to Tech Athletics.
After their challenge at home, Tech will travel for a weekend of conference matches beginning on March 19 at Iowa State and again on March 21 at West Virginia.
