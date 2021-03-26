The Texas Tech women’s tennis team won 4-3 while at Oklahoma State for their 12th victory of the season.
Freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines won 6-3 in the first doubles match, but freshman Margarita Skriabina and sophomore Nell Miller fell to the Cowgirls 3-6.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac's matches would determine where the doubles point would go, and ended the tiebreaker with a 7-3 win.
This victory secured the first point for the Lady Raiders and gave the team a 1-0 lead going into the singles portion.
No.75 singles player, Staines, was the first to fall in a two-set 5-7,2-6 loss. This put OSU on the scoreboard with one point and tied the match 1-1.
Peet did not let the tie last long, and took back the lead with a 6-3 victory in the first set and 7-6 win in the second set.
Skriabina continued her victorious 13 dual singles action streak against the Cowgirls, according to Tech Athletics. Skriabina fell 1-6 in the first set but came back and outplayed OSU 7-5 in the second set and closed the match with a 6-1 win in the third set.
Skriabina put a third point of Tech’s scoreboard but the 3-1 lead did not last.
Mays fell 1-6 in the first set and came back with a 6-3 win in the second set to force a third. In the final set, Mays could bring back the energy and the Cowgirls won 4-6 to make the score 3-2.
Miller started off successful and had a 6-1 victory in the first set. Miller could not hold the momentum and fell 4-6 in the second and third set which tied the match 3-3.
In the determining match, freshman Metka Komac started slow with a 3-6 loss against the Cowgirls. Komac did not allow the loss set the tone for the rest of the sets and pulled a 6-1 win in the second set.
In the final set, Komac entered a nail-biting tiebreaker across from Oklahoma State. In the end, Komac fought for the 7(10)-6(8) victory.
This final win secured the fourth point for the Lady Raiders and gave the team a 4-3 victory against another Big 12 opponent.
Tech will travel to Norman with five conference wins and face Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
