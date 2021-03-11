The No. 29 Texas Tech women’s tennis team will face No. 42 Kansas State at 3 p.m. on Friday for their second conference match this season.
The Lady Raiders are 1-0 in conference after defeating Texas Christian 6-1 back in February, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will step onto the court after two consecutive nonconference losses against No. 33 Oklahoma and No. 15 Baylor. The Lady Raiders now hold a 7-3 overall record and are undefeated 4-0 while at home, according to Tech Athletics.
The Wildcats will travel to Lubbock with a No. 42 ranking under their belt, according to ITA rankings. Kansas State has a 4-2 overall record and are 0-2 while on the road, according to Kansas State Sports.
Kansas State gets back into action after two canceled matches and one postponement on their regular schedule, according to Kansas State Sports. However, the Wildcats are on a four-game winning streak.
The Lady Raiders will be Kansas State's first Big 12 opponent this season, according to Kansas State Sports.
In the past, the pair of programs have face one another 17 times since 1999, according to Tech Athletics. The Lady Raiders have a winning 12-5 record against the Wildcats with all 12 winning matches taking place from 2003 to 2019, giving Tech a twelve-match winning streak.
In 2019, Tech traveled to Kansas and won 4-3 the pair of teams were unable to play each other last season due to COVID-19’s cancellations, according to Tech Athletics.
After Friday’s match, Tech will stay at the McLeod to play another Big 12 conference match against Kansas State at noon Sunday.
