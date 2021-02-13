The Texas Tech women’s tennis team came back and defeated No. 23 Arizona State in a 4-3 victory.
In the doubles portion, the Sun Devils took the first point and had an early 1-0 lead.
Arizona defeated sophomore Nell Miller and junior Kaitlin Staines 6-4 along with freshman Bojana Marinkov and freshman Metka Komac 6-1, according to Tech Athletics.
In the singles matches, sophomore Olivia Peet was the first to secure a point for Tech with a two set 6-1, 6-2 victory.
On court one, Staines lost the first set 1-6 but came back in the second set 6-2, according to Tech Athletics. In the third and final set, Staines swept the No. 37 ranked singles Sun Devil, Ilze Hattingh 6-0.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina finished her match in a two-set victory with a 6-2 and 7-5 victory and the third point for the Lady Raiders.
The Sun Devils took their third point on court two against Miller. In the first set No. 115 Sammi Hampton won 6-4 against Miller and 7-5 in the second set. In the final set Hampton finished the match with a 7-5 victory.
Marinkov lost on court six in a two set 6-4 and 7-5 defeat, which tied the score 3-3 with only one singles match left.
In the final singles match with Komac lost her first set 6-1 but came back and won her second set 7-5. In the final set, Komac closed out the match with a 6-3 victory and gave the Lady Raiders the winning point of the match.
Komac secured the 4-3 victory for the Lady Raiders, and they now hold a 4-1 overall record.
Tech will stay in Lubbock for their next match against SMU at noon on Saturday.
