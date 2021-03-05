The Texas Tech women’s tennis team was defeated by Oklahoma 5-2 while on the road on Friday,
In the doubles portion, sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac had an early disadvantage down 2-0. The pair of Lady Raiders could not come back and were the first to lose 6-0 against the Lady Sooners.
Sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Margarita Skriabina were down 2-4 but fought hard and tied 4-4. The doubles team then continued their offense and won 7-6(5).
Freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines were up 2-1 but Oklahoma came back and tied it up at 5-5. The Lady Raiders were unable to come back and lost 7-5.
This gave the Lady Sooners the doubles point and forced Tech to trail 0-1 going into the singles matches.
Mays was the first to start slow with a two-set 6-1, 6-2 loss. This gave Oklahoma a 2-0 lead against the Lady Raiders.
Staines was the next to fall after starting her first set down 4-1. Staines could only earn one more point in her first set and lost 6-2. The same energy was carried to the second set where Staines lost 6-3.
The Lady Sooners had a 3-0 with four players left of the courts.
Komac started her singles match with a 4-1 lead however, the Lady Sooners fought hard in the first set and came back to defeat Komac 7-5. In the second set, Komac was down 2-1 and could not pick up any points losing 6-1.
This was Oklahoma’s fourth and winning point against the Lady Raiders, but the pair of programs finished out the rest of the remaining matches
Miller started off singles action up 3-1 and was the first to finish her first set with a 6-1 victory. In the second set, Miller did not keep her momentum and fell 6-1 to force a third set. In the third set, Miller dominated the Lady Sooners and won 6-1.
This gave Tech their first point of the match to make the score 4-1.
Skriabina lost her first set in a 6-4 loss but did not let it determine the rest of the match. In the second set, Skriabina dominated the Lady Sooners and won 6-1. After forcing a third and final set, Skriabina gave Tech the second point of the match with a 10-6 victory.
Peet was the final player on the Sooner court. In Peet’s first set, she only allowed her opponent three points before winning 6-3. Peet was unable to do this in the second set with the Lady Sooners defeating her 7-5. In the third and final set, Peet tried to outplay Oklahoma but they took the final point of the match with a 10-7 victory in the third-set tiebreaker.
This 5-2 loss was the Lady Raiders' second loss of the season and second loss on the road, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will continue their schedule for another nonconference match against Baylor in Waco at noon on Sunday.
