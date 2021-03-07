The Texas Tech women’s tennis team lost 4-2 to No. 15 Baylor while in Waco in a nonconference match on Sunday. This is Tech’s second consecutive loss.
The Lady Raiders started the match slow after losing the doubles point and trailing 1-0.
Freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines were up 3-0 and continued to outplay the Bears.
Sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Margarita Skriabina were down 3-0 and could not come back, losing 6-1.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac started their doubles match down 2-1, and Baylor took advantage and defeated the pair 6-4.
This gave Baylor the first point of the match.
In the singles portion, the Bears were quick to close out the first set against Miller after a 3-0 lead. Miller only had one point until she lost 6-1. The second set was not any better for Miller and where she could not bring home any points and was swept 6-0.
This added a second point to Baylor’s scoreboard for Tech to trail 2-0.
Skriabina was the only Lady Raider to begin the first set with a 2-1 lead. Skriabina did not hold the lead and tied 4-4 and offensively outmatched the Bears for a 7-5 win. Skriabina continued her winning streak in the second set and took down the Bears with a 6-4 win. This victory gave the Lady Raiders their first point of the match to make the score 2-1.
Komac was down 1-2 in the first set but fought for a victory in the first set. After coming back and leading 5-3, Komac sealed a 6-3 victory in the first set. Komac did not have the same fate in the second set and lost 6-4 along with a 6-0 loss in the third set.
Baylor led 3-1 with three players left to finish their third and final set.
In the first set for Mays, she was down 1-2 and did not build momentum throughout her first set. By the end of the first set, Mays lost 4-6. Mays turned the match in her favor in the second set and was up 3-0. Mays took advantage of her lead and beat the Bears 6-2 to come back and force a third set. Mays kept her momentum going in the third set and gave the Lady Raiders their second point with a 6-1 victory in the final set.
Mays' victory shortened the Bears lead to make the score 3-2.
Like Mays, Staines was in the same boat. Staines began the first set down 4-3 and the Bears fought for the two winning points to give Staines a 6-4 loss. Staines did not let the loss determine the match and took over in the second set.
Staines was up 3-0 before a 6-1 victory which forced a third set. In the final set Staines finished with a 6-4 win however Baylor had already clinched the win on court five.
On court five, Peet lost 6-4 in the first set but forced a third set after a 6-2 victory in the second set. The Bears took a 4-3 lead over Peet in the final set and Peet could not close out the match. Peet lost 6-3 in the third set and gave Baylor the fourth and winning point.
This was the Lady Raiders' third loss of the season and second consecutive loss.
The Lady Raiders return home for a weekend of conference matches beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday against Kansas. Then, at noon on Sunday, Kansas will step onto the McLeod Courts.
