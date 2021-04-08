The Texas Tech women’s tennis team dropped SMU in a 4-2 victory in their last non-conference match of the season.
The Lady Mustangs took an early 1-0 lead after defeating Nell Miller and Margarita Skriabina 6-2, and Olivia Peet and Metka Komac 7-6.
The Lady Raiders came back in the singles portion, and Skriabina tied the match after a two-set, 6-1, 6-4 victory.
Staines followed and gave Tech its first lead of the match.
She allowed one point from her opponent in her first set before she finished with a 6-1 win.
In the second set, Staines was not successful and fell 6-4 to SMU, which forced a third set. In the final set, she came back and closed the match with a 6-2 win.
The Lady Mustangs swept Komac in her first set 6-0, however, she came back in her second set and won 6-4.
In the final set, Komac outplayed SMU and posted a 6-3 victory to give the Lady Raiders a 3-1 lead with three players left on the court.
Peet was the only Tech player to fall in a three-set loss. She started off on a roll with a 6-4 win but did not keep the momentum and fell 6-4 and 6-3 in the second and third sets.
Miller’s first set ended strongly with a 7-5 win and she carried this success into the second set. To nail the final point, Miller finished with a 7-6 (3) win for a two-set victory against the Lady Mustangs.
Miller’s success gave Tech a 4-2 win and improved their overall record to 14-5, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders have a quick turnaround to Fort Worth, Texas, and will face Texas Christian at 11 a.m. on Saturday. This will be Tech’s final match on the road this season, according to Tech Athletics.
