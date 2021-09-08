The Texas Tech women's soccer team will make the trip to Tucson, Arizona on Thursday to take on the Arizona Wildcats at 7 p.m. MST at Murphy Field at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium.
Tech is coming off of an undefeated four game home stand in which they improved to 5-0-1 on the season.
The Red Raiders defeated UTEP 3-0 on Sunday with junior defender Hannah Anderson scoring two goals and senior forward Kirsten Davis adding another.
Tech has only allowed two goals so far this season through six total games, according to Tech Athletics.
Davis leads the charge for the offensive end and has four goals on the season. Macy Blackburn leads the Red Raiders in assists with five, according to Tech athletics.
Head coach Tom Stone is looking forward to good competition on the road as his team continues to prepare for Big 12 play.
"Gonna play in some adverse conditions, but we're excited to get out there," Stone said. "It's good timing for us to get on the road again, and we're gonna test ourselves against two teams that are gonna push us in every way."
Tech will travel to Arizona for a two-game road set against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
The Red Raiders played one away game this season and it ended in a 1-1 draw against UC San Diego in their second contest of the year.
Arizona is looking for their first back to back victories this season as they have started the season 2-2.
The Wildcats defeated CSUN (California State University, Northridge) 3-2 in their last matchup which put them back at .500 for the season. Arizona's two losses came at the hands of Louisiana State University and Utah Valley, according to Arizona Sports.
Arizona Forward Jill Aguilera scored two goals in the victory over CSUN including the winning goal in the 36th minute of the match.
Both teams are looking for a key victory on Thursday as they take the field for a 9 p.m. kickoff in Tucson, Arizona. The game can be streamed on Pac-12 Networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.