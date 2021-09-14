On Monday, Sept. 13 at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Denton, the Texas Tech women’s golf team placed second on the Team Leaderboard, combining to shoot 18-under-par over 36 holes and entering the final round of the Sam Golden Invitational only one stroke off the lead.
In their first tournament this season, the Red Raiders sunk 15 birdies in the opening round alone, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Along with that, junior Anna Dong hit an eagle for a 12-under 276 first round. The 18 birdies allowed Tech to be 6-under over the final 18 holes to move only one stroke behind Oklahoma State.
The leaderboard that day consisted of multiple Big 12 members, as Tech led Oklahoma by two strokes in second place. TCU then followed in fourth at 13-under, and Texas A&M ended the day in fifth place at 12-under, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
In Tech’s line-up, all five players are at least 1-over for the tournament. Senior Amy Taylor led with 6-under for the two rounds of the day, following a 2-under 70 opener and a 68 card later in the day. Taylor made four birdies before turning and adding two more at a pair of par-5 locations over the final nine holes, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Taylor held a one stroke lead over freshman Chiara Horder, who started her collegiate career with 18-consecutive holes without a bogey. She tied for 10th individually and then went on to have 68 and 71 cards between the two rounds, according to a Texas Tech Athletics news release.
Dong, along with sophomore Gala Dumez, were 2-under and 1-under over the two rounds. They each ended the day in a tie for 23rd and 26th place, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Freshman Chelsea Romas closed out the lineup by recovering from a 3-over start and went on 2-under later in the afternoon. The was the second-lowest second round score for the Red Raiders, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Tech will move on to try and repeat their performance during the final round on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m. Fans can keep up with live scoring at Golfstat.com
