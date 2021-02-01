The Texas Tech women’s golf team travelled to Dallas on Monday to compete in the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by SMU at the Trinity Forest Golf Club.
Round one came to a close with Tech shooting a total of 303 strokes, which equates to +16 on the par-72, 6258 yard course, according to Golfstat. Tech is currently tied for seventh place with the Kansas State Wildcats; the Baylor Bears top the round one standings with a team score of 282, putting them at -2 to start the final day of the Invitational tomorrow.
Junior Sofia Garcia leads the Lady Raiders after day one with a 70 (-2) after going even par through her first 15 holes and dropping two birdies on her final three. Her scorecard consisted of four birdies, twelve pars and two bogeys. She is currently tied with Nicole Vivier of SMU at fourth place, according to Golfstat.
The remainder of the Red Raider squad failed to post even/under-par scorecards.
Junior Amy Taylor posted a 77 (+5) after a slow start to her front nine which was taken over by three bogeys, one birdie and the rest, pars, according to Golfstat. Taylor would fail to post another birdie until her final hole of the day on the seventh. Prior to this, she would shoot four bogeys over a six-hole span, three of which came back-to-back-to-back. Taylor is tied for 34th place with five other players.
Freshman Gala Dumez and junior Louisa Brunt would each shoot an opening round of 78 (+6).
Dumez opened her play with a double-bogey on the eighth hole, Tech’s starting point for round one. Dumez would eventually finish out her front-nine just one-over-par after a birdie on the 11th and an eagle on the 14th, according to Golfstat. Dumez’s back-nine was filled with five total bogeys, four-in-a-row from the third hole to the sixth hole.
Brunt started her round off to a good start with a birdie, but would unfortunately post a triple-bogey, seven strokes on the par-4 10th. After the fault on 10, Brunt would fail to find any momentum and would ultimately finish her front-nine with four bogeys over three pars for an opening frame 40 (+4). Brunt improved on the back-end of her round by putting up seven pars to go along with one birdie on her final hole of the day, according to Golfstat.
Sophomore Cecilie Nielsen posted a birdie free opening round 80 (+8). Along with the rest of the Red Raiders, Nielsen began her first round on the par-3 eighth hole, according to Golfstat.
She would go on to finish her front-nine with three total bogeys and would not slow down her bogey-filled round after she dropped five more shots to finish off her day. The sophomore Red Raider is tied for 54th place, according to Golfstat.
Tech will start the final day of the Trinity Forest Invitational tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. on the seventh hole, according to Golfstat.
