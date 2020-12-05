Starters for Tech:
The Lady Raiders’ starting five for the third consecutive game was junior guard Chrislyn Carr, sophomore forward Alexis Tucker, senior forward Vivian Gray, junior forward Bryn Gerlich and senior guard Lexi Gordon.
Game Summary:
After a slow start that saw the Lady Raiders facing a 12-2 deficit, they fought back in the game with the help of Carr, who had nine points through the first 15 minutes to bolster Tech’s offense.
Defensively, Tech held Rice to a scoring drought of over two minutes to also be able to come back in the game.
After fighting back within two points of Rice, Tech had a series of miscommunications and slow rotations on defense. As a result, the Lady Owls put up an 8-0 run against Tech and created some breathing room.
With the second quarter winding down, Tech shot 1-8, Rice 6-7.
In uncharacteristic fashion, Gray went the whole half without making a field goal. She previously averaged 24 points per game heading into the matchup against Rice.
The Lady Owls were playing efficiently, shooting above 50 percent from the field after two quarters. Tech, however, struggled, hovering around 20 percent from the field during halftime.
Rice came out of halftime with a 5-0 run to give them the biggest lead of the game 45-27.
Gordon took the lid off the basket for Tech once again with a jumper.
Tech started to chip away at the lead halfway through the third quarter after back-to-back threes from senior guard Maka Jackson and Gordon. Tucker followed with a mid-range jump shot to cap off an 8-0 run for the Lady Raiders to put them within eight points of Rice.
Two more threes from Carr and Gordon put Tech within two points of Rice.
Despite a 14-2 run, the Lady Owls refused to let Tech back in the game easily. An and-one from Rice guard Jasmine Smith gave them a bit more separation.
The Lady Raiders struggled to begin every quarter, and the final frame was no different. Swayze hit a three pointer for Rice and pushed their lead back to double digits.
Through the halfway mark of the fourth quarter, Rice shot an outstanding 50 percent on 10 percent from beyond the arc.
In the fourth quarter, Rice kept pouring it on and opened up a 23-point lead.
On the other end, the Lady Raiders fell silent, scoring no field goals on a three-minute scoring drought.
As the game moved forward, the Lady Raiders were unable to overcome the deficit and fell in regulation 81-62.
Key Takeaways:
After scoring 24 points in back-to-back games, the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 last season, Gray, was held to one point on no made field goals through 39 minutes of action against Rice.
Despite Gray’s lack of scoring, Gordon stepped up to the plate for Tech for a season-high 21-point outing. Carr also had her season high with 18 points.
The Lady Raiders’ defense struggled against Rice, both due to miscommunications and also Rice shooting exceptionally well.
The Lady Owls finished the game shooting 52 percent from three on 23 attempts, and 50 percent from the field on 61 attempts on the night, both well above their season averages.
Up Next:
If the Lady Raiders do not move forward to schedule another opponent, they will have a week-long break before playing against Baylor on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.