The Texas Tech women’s tennis program swept Kansas 4-0 in their third conference win of the season on March 14.
In the doubles portion, the Lady Raiders took the doubles point with an early 6-1 victory from the team of freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac were the next pair to rally and win 6-4 against the Jayhawks to secure the 1-0 lead going into the singles portion.
In the singles portion on court three, freshman Margarita Skriabina was the first Lady Raider to earn a point with a two-set victory. Skriabina won both the first and second set with a 6-1 score.
This victory doubled Tech’s lead 2-0 with five players left on the courts.
On court one, Mays faced No. 81 ranked Sonia Smagina from Kansas. In the first set, Mays started with a 6-2 win and continued her momentum through the second set. With a 3-0 lead, Mays allowed Smagina one point before she secured the 6-1 victory.
The Lady Raiders did not stop there, as Miller nailed her first set a 6-1 win. To bring another conference win home, Miller allowed Kansas three points before winning 6-3.
Staines, Peet and Komac’s matches were all left unfinished due to the efforts of their teammates.
This final two-set victory gave Tech its third conference win of the season and second time sweeping a Big 12 opponent, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders now hold a 9-3 overall record and are 3-0 in conference, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will return to the McLeod Tennis Center at 11 a.m. on March 16 to face Southern Methodist in a nonconference matchup.
