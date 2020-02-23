The Texas Tech women’s tennis team opened its play against Big 12 opponents after defeating Texas Christian 4-1 on Sunday in Fort Worth.
Although the Tech started conference play on Sunday, the Lady Raiders are still two weeks away from consistently playing its Big 12 opponents.
As of now, the Lady Raiders post a 4-5 overall record and 1-1 record on the road and 2-1 on neutral territory.
While at the McLeod Tennis Center, the women’s tennis team posted a 1-3 record, losing to South Carolina 4-1, North Carolina State 5-2 and Denver 4-3, according to Tech Athletics. The team’s only victory was against Abilene Christian with a clean 4-0 sweep, on Friday.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina is the only Lady Raider ranked in the singles division with a 107th ranking, according to ITA Rankings. Freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller claimed the 50th ranked spot on the doubles portion.
The Lady Raiders’ second Big 12 opponent of the season will be against the No. 13 ranked Oklahoma State on their territory. The Cowgirls posted an overall 9-1 record this season, according to Oklahoma State Athletics and are on an eight-game winning streak while at home.
Oklahoma State suffered a loss to one ranked opponent this season, No. 25 Ohio State 4-3, but defeated No. 11 Pepperdine 4-3, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
The Cowgirls have the No. 21 ranked singles player in sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat along with No. 56 freshman Ayumi Miyamoto and No. 62 junior Lisa Marie Rioux, according to ITA Rankings. The team of Miyamoto and Rioux are also ranked sixth-best doubles duo in the nation.
The Lady Raiders will continue their time on the road on March 8 with their match against Oklahoma. The Lady Sooners have an overall 3-3 record and are 2-1 at home, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
Though unranked as a team, Oklahoma has the No. 76 ranked singles player junior Martina Capuro on their roster, according to ITA Rankings.
The Lady Raiders will then travel north to Iowa State on March 13 for their fourth Big 12 conference match. The Lady Cyclones have an overall 7-3 record with a perfect 7-0 record at home, according to Iowa State Athletics.
Freshman Thasaporn Naklo is the No. 87 ranked singles player is also a part of the No. 45 ranked doubles team with her freshman teammate Christin Hsieh.
West Virginia is the next opponent the Lady Raiders will face once again on the road on March 15. The Lady Mountaineers post a perfect 7-0 record this season with five of those victories are at home, according to West Virginia Athletics.
Since 2013, the Lady Raiders have defeated the Mountaineers seven different times since then, according to Tech Athletics.
The No. 50 Kansas State is the first Big 12 opponent the Lady Raiders will face in Lubbock. The Lady Wildcats have a 6-4 overall record and are 2-1 while on the road, according to Kansas State Athletics. Kansas State has lost to two ranked opponents this season, No. 23 Washington and No. 5 Duke.
On April 3, the Lady Raiders face No. 3 Texas while at home. Texas has posted an overall record of 8-2 and is 1-0 on the road, according to Texas Athletics.
The Longhorns have a set of twins ranked as the 20th double team, senior Anna Turati and senior Bianca Turati on their roster. Anna Turati is the No. 3 ranked singles player in the nation as Bianca Turati is ranked No. 26.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Waco for their final conference match before the Big 12 championships against Baylor on April 5.
The No. 18 Bears have a perfect 7-1 record so far this season with five home victories and one loss after suffering a 4-3 loss to Northwestern, according to Baylor Athletics. The Bears have never faced a ranked opponent this season but still have not lost on neutral territory either.
Tech is set to play nine matches against Big 12 opponents following the Lady Raiders’ win over TCU. The Lady Horned Frogs and Lady Raiders will meet again on March 21. TCU is the only team in the Big 12 that Tech will play twice in the regular season this year.
Following the regular season, Tech will participate in the Big 12 Championships, which is a four-day long series starting on April 16, ending April 19. The Lady Raiders as of now are the second to last ranked team in the Big 12 with Baylor as the first, according to Big 12 Sports.
In 2017, the Lady Raiders won the program’s first Big 12 Championship title after defeating Oklahoma State 4-2, according to Tech Athletics. Since then, Tech has not received another title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.