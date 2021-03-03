Tech is headed into Big 12 play 1-0 after defeating Texas Christian 6-1 on Saturday while in Lubbock.
Freshman Lisa Mays defeated No. 68-ranked Marie Norris during a singles match against TCU with a two-set, 6-0, 6-1 victory.
“I feel confident with our team,” Mays said. “Honestly, I think this is a really special team and I think that we are going to go really far in this conference.”
The Lady Raiders will continue their Big 12 conference schedule at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12 at the McLeod Tennis Center against Kansas State.
The Wildcats have a losing, 5-12 record against the Lady Raiders and are 3-4 while in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics. Tech holds eleven consecutive victories against Kansas State dating back to 2004 with four of those wins taking place in Lubbock.
The Lady Raiders have a totaled 60 points against Kansas State and average 3.53 points per match, according to Tech Athletics. The Wildcats have a 4-2 overall record this season and are 0-2 while on the road, according to Kansas State Sports.
Tech will stay at home to face Kansas at noon Sunday, March 14. This will be the Lady Raiders’ third conference match. The Jayhawks have a 4-3 overall record and are 1-2 while on the road this season, according to Kansas Athletics.
Kansas holds the women’s Big 12 Tennis championship title after defeating the, then No. 1-ranked Longhorns, 4-2 in 2019, according to Big 12 Sports.
Since 1999 until this season, the Lady Raiders are one win shy of a tied record with Kansas, with a 7-8 overall record, according to Tech Athletics. The last two times the pair of teams have met, in 2018 and 2019, resulted in two victories for the Jayhawks 5-2, 0-4. However, in the last ten matches, Tech is 7-3 against Kansas.
The Lady Raiders will face two non-conference opponents while at the McLeod in between their conference schedule. At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday March 14, Tarleton State will take the courts and on Tuesday March 16 at 11 a.m. Southern Methodist will play Tech.
To resume the Big 12 schedule, Tech will travel to Ames, at a to be determined time to face Iowa State on Friday March 19. The Cyclones have lost 3-4 against Kansas this season and hold a 7-2 overall record, according to Iowa State Sports.
The pair of programs have faced each other 14 times since 1999 and the Lady Raiders hold an undefeated 14-0 record, according to Tech Athletics. Before COVID-19, Tech defeated Iowa State 6-1 in 2019 while at the McLeod. Tech will be Iowa State’s first conference opponent to step on their court this season, according to Iowa State Sports.
Morgantown is the next destination for the Lady Raiders with a match against West Virginia on Sunday, March 21. The Lady Raiders are set for the 10 a.m. match, according to West Virginia Sports.
Tech is also undefeated against West Virginia with a perfect 7-0 record, according to Tech Athletics. The last time the Lady Raiders defeated the Mountaineers in their court was in 2018 with a 4-0 sweep.
On Friday, March 26, Oklahoma State will host Tech. The Cowgirls hold a 5-5 overall record and are 5-3 while in Stillwater, according to OK State Sports. The Lady Raiders have lost 10 times to Oklahoma State and have won nine time since 1999, according to Tech Athletics. The last time the pair of teams met in Stillwater, the Lady Raiders had a 1-4 loss in 2020, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders will stay in Oklahoma that same weekend to face Oklahoma on Sunday, March 28 for their last Big 12 match on the road. The Lady Sooners have a 5-2 overall record and are 5-1 while at home, according to Sooner Sports.
Last season, Oklahoma defeated Tech 4-3 and was the Lady Raiders final opponent before the rest of the Big 12 matches were canceled due to COVID-19, according to Tech Athletics.
Texas Christian and Tech will meet for the second time this season but this time in Fort Worth on Saturday April 10. Tech previously defeated the Horned Frogs 6-1 back in February, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders will return home after more than a month of matches on the road and challenge Texas at 2 p.m. on Friday April 16. This will be the 11th time the pair of teams have competed at the McLeod with Tech holding a losing 1-9 record, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Longhorns were ranked No. 2 in the ITA Women’s Preseason Poll, according to Big 12 Sports.
Baylor will be the final opponent for the Lady Raiders at 2 p.m. on Sunday April 18 at the McLeod Tennis Center. Going into this final conference match, Tech averages 2.5 points per match and has scored a total of 40 points against the Bears.
Baylor holds a winning 9-7 record against Tech and are 3-5 while in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics. In 2019, Tech defeated Baylor 5-2 while at home, the pair of programs were unable to see each other last season due to the pandemic.
The Big 12 Championship tournament will being on Friday April 23 in Waco and continue that Saturday and end on Sunday April 25.
“I am excited to play all of them [Big 12 teams],” Mays said. “Each game is just another opportunity to get out there and show what we are really doing.”
