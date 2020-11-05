The Texas Tech women’s tennis team will look to close out their regular season on a high note this week as they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the Oklahoma State fall tournament.
Tech will begin play on Friday and close on Sunday.
While this is not a Big 12 conference sponsored event, there will be plenty of talent on the field from all around the Big 12, including Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Christian and Texas.
Kailey Evans, Olivia Mikkelson, Nell Miller, Olivia Peet, Kaitlin Staines and Camryn Stepp are the Lady Raiders who are scheduled to head to Stillwater to compete, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is looking to build off of a strong performance last month at the three-day Texas A&M Invitational where the team as a whole finished 6-1 in doubles and 8-4 in singles. Mikkleson would lead the team in College Station, going 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles competition. Miller and Staines finished 3-0 in doubles play, while Miller and Evans both finished 2-1 in singles play.
Updates can be found throughout the tournament on the Texas Tech women’s tennis Twitter page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.