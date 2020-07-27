On Monday, the Lady Raiders tennis team won an assortment of ITA Academic Awards. These awards honor any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or higher. The All-Academic Team recognition was given to 244 women’s tennis programs nationwide.
The Lady Raiders not only earned team awards, but seven players on the 2019-20 roster earned ITA Scholar Athlete recognition for the second year in-a-row, according to Tech Athletics. Isa Di Laura, Reagan Collins, Lisa Mays, Kennedy Bridgforth, Bojana Marinkov, Nell Miller and Olivia Peet all qualified for the award.
The 2020 ITA Scholar-Athlete honors were comprised of 1430 Division I Women student-athletes who maintained a GPA of 3.5 and were listed on the institutional eligibility form.
As a program, this is the 12th time in 13 seasons that the Lady Raiders have earned ITA All-Academic recognition.
