The Texas Tech women’s tennis team defeated Texas Christian in a 4-3 win. This was the Lady Raiders' last match on the road this season.
Junior Kaitlin Staines and doubles partner freshman Lisa Mays fell to the Horned Frogs 4-6 top open up.
And freshman Metka Komac and sophomore Nell Miller continued the momentum to win their match 6-4.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina took a bit longer to regain traction and were tied 5-5 early on. However, they found their rhythm, and closed the match with 6-4 win.
Tech went into the singles portion with a 1-0 lead.
Staines was the first to fall to TCU with a 3-6, 2-6 loss. This gave the Horned Frogs the first win and tied the match 1-1.
Komac started the Lady Raider momentum up next with a two-set 6-3, 6-3 win. This gave Tech a 2-1 lead with three players left on the Fort Worth court.
Miller started the first set with a 6-1 victory. Miller continued to outplay the Horned Frogs and finished with a 6-1 win.
With a 3-1 score, Peet nailed the final point and secured the fourth and winning point in a three-set match.
The pair of programs finished the rest of the matches and Skriabina lost in three sets to the Horned Frogs by a 4-2 score.
The Lady Raiders will return to the McLeod Tennis Center to face Texas at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16th.
