The Texas Tech women’s tennis team came back from a 0-1 deficit against Oklahoma and won 4-3 in a narrow match.
The teams of freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines along with sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac both fell 2-6 to the Lady Sooners in the doubles portion. This put Oklahoma in 1-0 position going into the singles matches.
In the singles matches, Staines fell in a two-set loss to the Lady Sooners, 0-6,2-6. This loss doubled Oklahoma’s lead 2-0.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina continued her undefeated 15-0 streak in dual singles action with a two-set 6-3,6-4 win, according to Tech Athletics. Skriabina’s efforts put the Lady Raiders first point on the scoreboard and cut Oklahoma’s lead in half.
Peet was successful in her first set with a 6-4 win and continued to outplay the Lady Sooners in the second set. Peet closed out the match with a 7-5 win and allowed Tech to reach a 2-2 tie.
Mays started her first set slow with a 4-6 loss but fought for a 6-1 win for her second set. In the forced third set, Mays tried to come back from a 2-3 deficit, but the Lady Sooners took advantage of the lead and closed the match with a 3-6 win.
Oklahoma’s 3-2 lead did not last long after sophomore Nell Miller secured a three-set victory on court four. Miller fell 3-6 in the first set but rallied and won 6-3 and 7-6 in the second and third set. Miller’s time on the court retied the match 3-3.
Komac was the final Lady Raider on the court and came back after a 6-7 loss in her first set. By the second set, Komac won 7-6 which forced a third set that would determine where the match point would go.
In the final set, Komac was up 5-3 but the Lady Sooners came back and tied the score 5-5. Komac held the serve and regained a 6-5 lead and finally took the match point with a 7-5 victory.
Komac’s efforts put the fourth and winning point on the Lady Raider scoreboard and ended the match with a 4-3 victory.
The Lady Raiders now hold six conference wins and one loss and an overall 13-5 record, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will continue their schedule away from home and face Southern Methodist in Dallas on Thursday at a to be determined time.
